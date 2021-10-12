This rustic style re-creates the comforting vibe of a secluded cabin in the woods. Incorporate these cabincore decorating ideas to add warmth and coziness to your home, no matter where you live.

Throughout the spring and summer, the cottagecore aesthetic filled our social media feeds with idyllic images of flower-dotted meadows, freshly baked breads, and English cottage-inspired interiors. Now, as colder weather settles in and autumn leaves begin to fall, a cozier, more rustic variation called cabincore is poised to take its place as this season's must-have style.

Drawing inspiration from remote, woodsy locales, cabincore evokes the bucolic comfort of an A-frame cabin nestled in the mountains, where you can snuggle under a wool blanket in the evenings and sip hot cocoa in front of a roaring fire.

A scroll through the millions of posts tagged under #cabincore on TikTok and Instagram reveals scenes of misty forests and quaint cabins decked out in wood paneling and twinkling string lights. The aesthetic captures a feeling of tranquility that many of us crave amid our hectic reality. But you don't need to own property in rural Vermont to capture the spirit of cabincore. These decorating ideas show you how to re-create cabincore's warm, outdoorsy vibe no matter where you live.

master bedroom with neutral textiles, lucite bedside tables, and exposed wood wall Credit: Michael Partenio

1. Layer on cozy textiles.

While cottagecore is light and whimsical, cabincore emphasizes warmth and practicality. To stay toasty on chilly evenings, layers of plush textiles are a must. Warm up cold floors with wool rugs, drape faux sheepskin pelts over bare benches or chairs, and pile your bed or sofa with thick blankets. Opt for plaid patterns, fuzzy fabrics, or chunky knits to amplify the cabincore feel.

rustic farmhouse living room stone fireplace unpainted walls Credit: Tria Giovan Photography, Inc.

2. Emphasize your fireplace.

A warm, crackling fire on a chilly autumn night is the epitome of cabincore. Make your fireplace the focal point of the room to hint at that cozy feeling even when the fire's not lit. Hang a large piece of nature-inspired art above the firebox, and decorate your mantel with candlesticks and vases of flowers or dried grasses. A fireplace design that showcases rustic stone or a reclaimed wood mantel adds to the cabincore look.

wood wall with games and drinks on traditional console table and sheepskin stools underneath Credit: Michael Partenio

3. Incorporate natural elements and materials.

Nature serves as the main inspiration behind the cabincore trend, so decorating with natural elements is key. Bring the outdoors inside with materials like weathered wood, faux fur, leather, and natural fibers. Accessorize with plants, fresh or dried floral arrangements, and art depicting forest scenes or woodland creatures to introduce the calming effects of nature to any room.

open-concept living room with abundant windows, gray trim, arched ceilings with exposed beams and gray furniture Credit: Michael Partenio

4. Decorate in warm, earthy colors.

Warm autumn tones and earthy, nature-inspired hues best exemplify the cabincore aesthetic. For inspiration, consider the colors you'd typically find while hiking through a forest, such as moss green, rich terra-cotta, burnt orange, or goldenrod yellow. Round out your color scheme with neutrals, including creamy whites, deep grays, and earthy browns, for a grounding effect.

wood paneled room with wood burning stove Credit: Victoria Pearson

5. Embrace dark tones and moody lighting.