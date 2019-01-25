Country Decorating Ideas

Country decor is all about comfort and charm. Use our helpful tips and tricks to give your home a country look that's anything but expected. Take a tour through our favorite country style homes and gather country decorating ideas and inspiration to transform your home into a cozy abode.

10 Farmhouse Fall Decor Ideas That Are Simply Perfect for Autumn

Add instant coziness with rustic seasonal accents.
This Cozy Mountain Home Blends Rustic Elements with Contemporary Elegance

There will definitely be snow for Christmas at this home in Jackson, Wyoming. Ski on over for fun, food, and gorgeous views inside and out.
15 Cozy Bedrooms That Nail the Farmhouse Aesthetic

Style your bedroom in a homey farmhouse fashion. Whether you’re a fan of frills, all things rustic, or a more minimal design, our roundup of best farmhouse bedroom ideas will help you create your own sanctuary featuring favorite elements of farmhouse style.
15 Farmhouse Living Room Ideas That Will Transform Your Home into a Cozy Retreat

There's more to this classic decorating style than shiplap and barn doors. (Though these living rooms have some of those too.) Refresh your home with ideas from our favorite farmhouse living rooms.
Our Favorite Farmhouse Wall-Decor Ideas

Whether you’re new to farmhouse style or want to complement your country furnishings, our farmhouse wall-decor ideas have something for every room in your home. Here are 10 farmhouse walls we’re currently obsessing over to help you get inspired!
A Must-See Lakefront Cottage with Modern Farmhouse Style

Inspired by shared childhood memories, two women put a fresh spin on a traditional Adirondack lake cottage. Step inside their stylish home that's brimming with charming character.

23 Farmhouse Kitchen Ideas for a Perfectly Cozy Cooking Space

You don't have to live on a century-old rural homestead to enjoy the charms of a farmhouse kitchen. No matter where you live or the age of your home, you can re-create the bygone charisma of a farmhouse-style cooking space. These eye-catching farmhouse kitchen designs will show you how.
16 Rooms that Showcase Modern Farmhouse Decor Done Right

This rustic-chic style has never looked so good.
Add Farmhouse Style to Your Home

Cabin-Inspired Spaces You'll Want to Retreat To

Mini Makeovers to Add Farmhouse Style

House Tour: Antique Farmhouse

Modern Rustic Decor

Combine old-world elements with contemporary design to create modern rustic appeal throughout your home.

Country Cottage Decorating

Rustic Decorating

Country Bedroom Ideas

Classic Country Rooms

8 Essentials for a Country Porch

