18 Charming French-Country Decorating Ideas for Every Room
French-Country Style
Drawing inspiration from the French countryside, this decorating style strikes a balance between rustic and refined. Antique furnishings, weathered finishes, natural materials, and warm neutrals are a few of the characteristics you'll often find in French-country rooms. The overall effect is meant to appear welcoming and casual yet effortlessly elegant.
French-Country Decor
French-country interiors share some of the characteristics of farmhouse-style rooms, but the two are distinctly different styles. Curvy-lined furniture, feminine patterns, and ornate details appear much more often in French-country homes, for example. Elegant gilded mirrors and vases filled with flowers are also classic to the style.
French-Country Bedroom Furniture
Antiques and salvaged elements often play a key role in French-country decor. In this bedroom, weathered wood and chipped paint finishes give the furniture texture and a sense of history. An elaborate crystal chandelier and long billowing drapes introduce simple elegance that contrasts with the more rustic elements.
French-Country Color Schemes
Soft colors and warm neutrals form the mainstay color scheme of French-country style. Muted shades of blue, red, pink, and green often coexist with creamy whites and wood tones in this relaxed European look. Textures and tone-on-tone patterns can bring visual interest to a room amid more neutral color tones, as in this French-country dining area.
What Is French-Country Style?
Not sure what we mean by French-country style? Watch this video to learn about the defining characteristics of this elegant style. See how you can get the look at home with elements like curvy feminine lines and worn wood finishes.
French-Country Bedding
Toile patterns are a clear indicator of country French style. This timeless print lends a classic look to any room. In this French-country bedroom, a stately antique bed and modest accessories provide an elegant backdrop for the toile bedding that sets the room's style.
French-Country Kitchen
Use decorative faux finishes and noteworthy materials to achieve the old-world style and charming character of French-country style. In this kitchen, glazed country blue cabinets complement the casual wood-inlay pattern across this kitchen floor, while marble countertops and shapely woodworking details lend vintage flavor. A dine-in countertop extended from the island adds an intimate touch.
French-Country Entryway
Ornate sconces and worn wood elements in this entryway exhibit classic country French style. The muted palette beautifully complements polished wood floors and crisp walls and trim. An oversize mirror bounces light around the space, while an upholstered bench provides a cozy spot to slip on shoes.
French-Country Bathroom
Window treatments with detailed trim and a crystal chandelier add elegance and French-country style to this master bath. The warm linen shades give the space a serene vibe, and the round tub breaks up the bathroom's straight lines. Accent molding and trim dress up the room.
French-Country Kitchen Details
Worn wood box beams define this space as distinctly country French. Detailed woodwork and shapely legs on the island soften the square shape of the piece. Powder blue island stools and a sage green backsplash add a punch of color to the neutral kitchen color scheme.
Beautiful French-Country Bedroom
Antiqued elements contrast with a crisp white coverlet in this French-country bedroom. The furniture's graceful shapes, including curved cabriole legs on the bench and bedside dresser, clearly establish the style. The faded fresco-style art piece and luxurious navy velvet that dresses up the bed add to the country French vibe.
French-Country Kitchen Decor
The top half of this kitchen appears light and bright, while rich wood base cabinets and an island ground the look. Patterned wallpaper picks up the swirling shapes of the marble countertops below. Ornate tile floors bring the country French scheme together.
Elegant French-Country Furniture
Beautiful fabrics and provincial patterns are hallmarks of country French style. To balance today's hectic lifestyles, softer colors and more delicate patterns have become popular choices for furniture like French-country sofas. Pretty fringes, decorative trims, and lacy accents add an elegant finish.
French-Country Architecture
Architectural details that evoke the past easily give a room country French flavor. But you don't have to live in an ancient chateau to create the look. Rustic stone tile and hand-scraped wood beams add the charm of an old French eatery to this new kitchen. Curved archways, intricate molding details, and patinaed finishes also enhance the look.
Natural French-Country Accents
An eye-catching stone fireplace is a popular feature in country French rooms. The natural stone wall brings a touch of the countryside indoors to this cozy hearth room. French-country chairs and a French-country dining table with a gorgeous patina complete the look.
Modern French Country
Incorporating French-country style into a modern home requires a thoughtful balance. To provide an elegant stage for casual living, dress the room with French influences, such as full-length draperies, rich wallpapers or paint finishes, and formal fabrics. Then fill the space with livable furnishings, such as this generous, farmhouse-inspired dining table, to entice large gatherings of family and friends.
Vintage French-Country Decor
Antiques are an important component of country French decor. Vintage pieces enhance the European character of the space, adding an aged feel to contemporary homes. Add charm to rooms with French-country antiques such as period-style furnishings or a collection of dishes displayed in a glass hutch.
Repurposed French-Country Furniture
Repurposing is a popular way to incorporate old pieces into a home, and it's perfect for bringing in country French flavor. This vintage dresser makes a beautiful showpiece as a bathroom vanity, with its sweetly painted designs and gilded details. A sparkling mirror and sconces add to the elegance.