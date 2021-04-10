12 Charming French-Country Home Accessories You Can Shop on Amazon

There’s a distinctive elegance and relaxed appeal that comes with French-country decor. While the style has a rustic look similar to the trendy farmhouse aesthetic or even the cottagecore look, French-country style stands out for its feminine details, warm woods, and curvy furniture legs. Think of them as distant cousins—both styles embody the country look with a few key differences that make each unique.
French-country style comes together with a beautiful mix of natural, weathered pieces, muted colors, and antique charm. Because I love this particular aesthetic, I took it upon myself to find the most beautiful French decor on Amazon so you can bring the look to your home without booking a trip to Provence. I’ve curated a list filled with affordable picks from Amazon’s French-country decor section, including accent vases, side tables, and even upholstered loveseats. Bring the French countryside to your home with accessories starting at just $18.
A vintage-look table in your hallway or living room sets the tone for the entire house. This Samantha Vintage console table is made with pine wood and has a soothing light-gray finish. The two functional drawers give you a space to hide your keys or notes as you head out the door. It also has a bottom shelf for additional storage, but you could also use it to display decorative items.
Buy It: American Homes Collection Samantha Vintage Console Table, $122
The rustic design on this two-tiered tray has a gorgeous distressed finish that makes it look like it was passed down for generations. Use it as a plant stand or a place to show off brightly colored fruit. It has a metal handle and multi-dimensional base that adds character and comes in vintage cream and moody black color options.
Buy It: Co-Op Distressed Metal Two-Tier Tray, $52
Don't forget to add French-country style to your bedroom, too. This simple white or cream quilt features a pretty pattern that ties back to the trend's feminine. The lightweight quilt is made with breathable cotton that’s ideal for hot sleepers but can be used year-round. Plus, it comes with two pillow shams for a complete look, and it’s available for just $70 (while it’s on sale).
Buy It: Laura Ashley Felicity Quilt Set, $70 (originally $90)
A hanging wall mirror that’s stylish and functional? That’s what you get with this Stone & Beam arc mirror. Its clean lines and rustic bronze metal look good in any room, no matter the style. The one thing I always look for when purchasing home decor is practicality, and this fulfills my wishes: The antique-looking mirror is designed with a little metal tray that’s perfect for placing your keys, phone, or even a little faux plant to jazz it up. If you’re looking for something a little more feminine, consider this oval floral-design mirror or this gold quatrefoil option.
Buy It: Stone & Beam Modern Round Arc Iron Hanging Wall Mirror, $102
Who says you have to redo your entire dining room to get the French-country look? Simply swap in this table runner in soft, muted tones with relaxed charm. The $23 cotton table runner is one of my favorite affordable buys. It sets the stage for your tablescape, allowing you to mix and match vintage and romantic pieces for countryside ambiance your guests will love. Just add tall candles, antique stemware glasses, and flowers galore.
Buy It: Saro Lifestyle Cotton Table Runner, $23
Simple in design, this X-back country-style chair would be gorgeous around a round cottage table or a breakfast nook. This comfortable and sturdy chair has a natural white grain look that fits right in with your French-country mood board. I’m also a huge fan of the arched detailing near the legs, which gives the chair a feminine look.
Buy It: Flash Furniture X-Back Chair, $90
You can’t go wrong with a charming accent bench used as an addition to a long dining table or to simply add a bit of je ne sais quoi to the foot of your bed. I love this Design by Ashley distressed bench that’s built with sturdy wood materials. Its elegant turned legs and antique worn planks evoke the French countryside, even if you like in Florida. Bonus: It has a hidden USB port on the side for all your tech charging needs.
Buy It: Signature Design by Ashley Distressed Accent Bench, $125
If you’re in need of a new sofa to go with all your French-country accessories, consider a tufted loveseat that beautifully balances a modern feel with the aesthetic you love. The affordable Millbury Home couch has a high-back design and rolling armrests. While you can get it in five different colors, the light gray color is especially on-trend and disguises blemishes better than a white sofa.
Buy It: Millbury Home Rosevera Hermosa Upholstered Loveseat, $280
Curved details and lightly stained wood make the Eleanor French-country accent table the stand you want by your vintage-style upholstered sofa. The simple, refined furniture piece features a stunning hourglass shape that makes a statement without taking up too much room at just under 20 inches wide. The lipped tabletop design keeps knick-knacks in place. If you’d prefer a more farmhouse look, go for the white option, which is even more affordable.
Buy It: Christopher Knight Home Eleanor Accent Table, $144
Welcome family and friends into your home with this chunky jute rug, available in eight different colors and various sizes. Embrace the casual elegance of French-country style with this 2-x-8-foot runner rug that features a natural, hand-woven look and makes a great addition to your entryway or living room. Plus, it warms up tile or hardwood floors with nubby texture.
Buy It: Safavieh Chunky Hand-Woven Jute Rug, $48
Small touches can make a big impact, and these throw pillow covers are a great example. These go right over the cushions you have at home, which is perfect if you love the feel of your pillows but not so much the appearance. These pillow covers are made with relaxed linen and have a pretty burlap detail around the edges. While white gives you a blank canvas, the Azume throw pillow covers are also available in nine other stylish colors.
Buy It: Azume Decorative Throw Pillow Covers, $18
A vase filled with fresh or even dried flowers adds color and brightness to any room. If you’re not into floral upholstery but still love to incorporate flowers into your home decor, look no further than this ceramic vase that’ll hold a bushel of lavender or a bouquet of hydrangeas. The Sullivans vase is 6 x 6 x 10 inches and has a dainty yet rustic look thanks to its vintage finish and curved shape.
Buy It: Sullivans Ceramic Vase, $25