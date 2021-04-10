12 Charming French-Country Home Accessories You Can Shop on Amazon

Small touches can make a big impact, and these throw pillow covers are a great example. These go right over the cushions you have at home, which is perfect if you love the feel of your pillows but not so much the appearance. These pillow covers are made with relaxed linen and have a pretty burlap detail around the edges. While white gives you a blank canvas, the Azume throw pillow covers are also available in nine other stylish colors.

