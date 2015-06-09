Although predominantly painted soft white, the interior of the doors of the hutch were painted a faded hue of blue, signifying the ocean. High-gloss white floors, coated with industrial-grade paint to withstand foot traffic; quiet white walls; and ceilings planked in whitewash wood give vignettes like this one, found throughout the house, a chance to shine. The homeowner, an antiques shop owner and artist, says, "I've always used my house as my art, trying out different looks and compositions. It's my way of relaxing and creating something beautiful."