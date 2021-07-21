Amazon's Cottage Decor Section Lets Me Live Out My Countryside Dreams with Items Less Than $40

Floral Duvet Cover Set

Living rooms typically get all the cottagecore love, but to keep your home cohesive, be sure to decorate your bedroom, too! To make a big statement without much effort, consider a floral duvet cover set that's cute, folksy, and, of course, soft. The Southshore Fine Living set comes in 25 floral styles and colors, including gray and blue. I was instantly drawn to the green option called Wanderlust Cream because it reminds me of my Indian roots. The set comes with a soft duvet cover and two pillow shams. Pair it with white sheets and your cottage bedroom is complete.