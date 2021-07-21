Amazon's Cottage Decor Section Lets Me Live Out My Countryside Dreams with Items Less Than $40
Living a simple cottage life is the stuff of fantasy for many, but it doesn't make the English countryside from which the style stems any less appealing. A slower pace is what many are after right now, and that's why homeowners and renters, including myself, are enamored with the clean, classic nature of cottage style. But even if you're in a bustling city or growing suburb, you can still create that country-living feel inside your home wherever you are. And Amazon is just the place to find cottage-style decor.
10 Best Cottage-Style Home Accessories on Amazon
- Sullivans Distressed Two-Toned Ceramic Jug Set, $35
- June Fox Dried Lavender Flower Bunch, $14 (originally $17)
- Yesland Handwoven Seagrass Rattan Storage Basket, $20
- Creative Co-Op Botanical Linen and Wood Scroll Poster, $19 (originally $27)
- CTW Home Collection Brass Taper Candle Holder Set, $33 (originally $34)
- DII Rustic Cotton Diamond Throw Blanket, $14 (originally $19)
- Miss Selectex Tasseled Sheer Curtains, $23
- Stonebriar Antique Ceramic Accent Mirror, $10 (originally $35)
- Southshore Fine Living, Inc. Duvet Cover Set, $33
- Creative Co-Op Decorative Metal Two-Tier Tray, $39 (originally $54)
Cottagecore design has become increasingly popular, but it's in no way new. It pays homage to idyllic centuries-old rural life where people farmed, knitted, baked, and spent time outdoors. The interior design translation of the style includes white ceramic pottery, rattan woven baskets, vintage-look wall art, and distressed mirrors. And when it comes to the bedroom, think floral bedding and yes, dried florals too. When shopping for cottage accessories, just remember: the simpler, the better.
To help you decorate your cottage-style home, I've created a list of my favorite accessories straight from the Amazon Cottagecore storefront. If you're like me and always looking for a deal, you'll love that everything here is less than $40. And if you're not sure how to decorate with your new pieces, check out Amazon's Discover Rooms feature, which is an idea-generating hub that can help you get started.
Related Items
Two-Toned Ceramic Jugs
When I'm decorating (or redecorating), I like to start with small details and work my way to larger items. Little accent pieces, like these white ceramic jugs, can change the feel of a space and even transport you in time. This two-toned set from Sullivans has a rustic look thanks to its tiny decorative handles and speckled detailing. While it's cute on its own, you can also use it to bring nature inside; any flower with a thin stem will do, like baby's breath or cosmos.
Dried Flower Bouquets
If you lack natural light in your home, dried flowers in a small vase are a nice alternative to plants. I have a bushel of dried lavender flowers in my bedroom, and the color pops against neutral walls. It's pleasing to look at and its subtle fragrance makes me feel at ease. The June Fox Dried Lavender Flower Bunch will help you pretend you once picked them fresh from the garden.
Seagrass Rattan Storage Basket
As an advocate for functional furniture and decor, I definitely love this seagrass rattan basket from Yesland. Perfect for storing small items like toiletries and knickknacks, the woven basket stands 7.5 inches tall and has a button-closure lid to keep your things in one place and out of sight. Its simple design has a handmade appeal with its perfectly imperfect brown tones.
Botanical Linen and Wood Poster
This floral poster adds a touch of color to plain walls. The Creative Co-Op linen poster's botanist design almost makes it look vintage, and the hand-drawn flowers exude cottage style. All you have to do is hang it on the wall with a single nail to create a focal point in any room.
Brass Taper Candle Holders
Although gold can be flashier, brass is having a design moment thanks to the cottagecore trend. Add brass candle holders with mismatched shapes, like this set of two, to a side table or dining nook. They have their own unique details, but go together thanks to their shared material.
Rustic Cotton Throw Blanket
All things cozy and comfy are crucial to cottage-style interior design, so you definitely need a chunky throw for your sofa. The DII Rustic Cotton Throw Blanket features a fun geometric pattern and cute tassels. And it's easy to clean too—just toss it in the wash and tumble dry on low. It's available in stone, navy blue, or dark gray.
Tasseled Sheer Curtains
Sheer curtains allow a breeze to filter through while shielding you from direct sunlight. And when they're a gorgeous shade like this rich orange, it isn't hard to see why they're so popular with Amazon shoppers. The Miss Selectex sheer curtains have nearly 3,000 five-star ratings, plus a cute pom-pom detail along the edge. It has a rod opening that secures it in place above a window and comes in 10 lengths based on your window height.
Antique Ceramic Accent Mirror
Did you know that a wall mirror can make a room appear larger? It doesn't even need to be a full-length model. This rural-reminiscent Stonebriar Antique Ceramic Accent Mirror is all you need to expand your small space. The milky white framed mirror has a distressed appearance and is adorned with fleur-de-lis detailing.
Floral Duvet Cover Set
Living rooms typically get all the cottagecore love, but to keep your home cohesive, be sure to decorate your bedroom, too! To make a big statement without much effort, consider a floral duvet cover set that's cute, folksy, and, of course, soft. The Southshore Fine Living set comes in 25 floral styles and colors, including gray and blue. I was instantly drawn to the green option called Wanderlust Cream because it reminds me of my Indian roots. The set comes with a soft duvet cover and two pillow shams. Pair it with white sheets and your cottage bedroom is complete.
Two-Tier Metal Tray
Decorative storage is always a win, and this Creative Co-Op metal tray is the ideal combination of functionality and style. The two-tier tray has a brass appearance, a rail on both shelves, a romantic curved handle, and legs that don't take up a ton of room. Use it in multiple rooms, including the bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen, for all your storage needs.