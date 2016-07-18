18 Ways to Embrace the Bold, Eclectic Elements of Boho Style in Your Home
Boho Bedroom Ideas
Bold, colorful patterns are a hallmark of bohemian home decor. Incorporate boho style into your bedroom by layering in patterned area rugs, throw blankets, and pillows. Choose a variety of patterns (such as stripes or shibori), but stick to a similar color palette to keep the look consistent.
Simple Bohemian Style
Bohemian style provides an opportunity to experiment with vibrant colors and quirky accessories, but it can also take on a more subdued, sophisticated air. You can incorporate boho decor into your space in smaller ways through your choice of patterns and textures. In this bedroom, fringed pillows and Damask-inspired wallpaper introduce boho flair, but the black-and-white color scheme keeps it polished.
Outdoor Bohemian Decor
Create a boho-style outdoor space perfect for relaxing evenings and laidback entertaining. Opt for casual seating options that optimize comfort, such as floor cushions and daybeds. Layer several patterned area rugs underneath to turn a patch of grass into a cozy outdoor room. Just make sure all rugs and furniture fabrics are rated for outdoor use.
Bohemian-Inspired Porch
With its Moroccan elements and patterns, this porch is an unmistakable example of bohemian style. A high-sided sofa, lined with fringed textiles, pulls up to a versatile leather pouf to provide a cozy spot to read a book or entertain guests. Garlands and chandeliers, hung at a variety of heights, bring the eye upward, while an ornate folding screen offers privacy.
Small-Space Bohemian Decor
Maximize angled dormer ceilings by turning a small space into lofted bunks. Eclectic bohemian style is ideal for mismatched bedding and furniture, so gather antique or thrifted finds to outfit the space. Here, whitewashed plank walls let the fun patterns and bright colors be the focus.
Eclectic Home Office
Feel free to mix-and-match styles with bohemian decorating. In this home office, a shaggy Moroccan rug combines with a salvaged desk, overstuffed chaise lounge, modern cube bookcase, and '70s accents. The white walls and floor allow the more vibrant pieces to pop in the space.
Boho Living Room
Textiles and artwork are two easy ways to infuse boho style into your space. Layer a colorful rug over your existing one, then stock up on embroidered, block-printed, beaded, or tasseled throw pillows. Add color to your walls by hanging a gallery of interesting framed drawings and paintings.
Boho Meets Modern
A neutral backdrop of creamy whites and warm woods allow more unusual bohemian decor choices to become the focal point. This mostly neutral dining space blends pink wire chairs with modern, sculptural white ones, both styles pulled up to a more traditional dining table. The remaining accents, such as a black globe pendant light, are few but pack a punch.
Colorful Boho Decor
If you're someone who loves many different styles, focus your decor by centering around a single color. In this bedroom, many of the elements (the canopy drapes, quilt, pillows, and artwork) feature strong and varied patterns. When combined, they work well together because they all predominantly feature the same shade of hot pink.
Neutral Boho Ideas
Bohemian style doesn't have to be extremely colorful. When the right elements are collected and layered correctly, even a mix of brown hues can evoke an artistic vibe. Weathered wood and tan tones dominate this bohemian dining space. An old rug features hints of pink and orange, and plants provide freshness.
Sophisticated Boho-Chic
Bohemian style is often characterized as unrestrained, feminine, and relaxed, but there is a way to pull off the style with elegance. Embrace the fun patterns and bold colors you love, but temper them with a dark, rich backdrop of charcoal or chocolate brown. When selecting fabrics, opt for sumptuous silks and velvet. Finally, add a gilded touch with a metallic light fixture or accents.
Boho Bar Cart
Make use of empty wall space by transforming it into a handy cocktail-serving spot. In keeping with boho style, look for a bar cart made of rattan or wood, instead of glass or metal. A graphic red-and-white rug, potted plants, and an upholstered chair define this living space, while fun artwork and a quirky wall sconce above the bar cart add color and interest.
Bohemian Living Room Ideas
Incorporating bohemian style into your home doesn't mean starting over. Make the laid-back style blend with your existing decor by targeting one major area, such as the floor or walls. In this living room, a pair of rugs (an animal hide layered over a larger jute rug) helps the overall space take a big step toward bohemian style. Cheerful pillows refresh more traditional furniture, and a sizable fiddle leaf fig tree adds warmth.
Boho-Style Patterns
Make a tremendous impact without breaking the bank by hanging a dynamic wallpaper, such as a floral or botanical print, on an accent wall. To balance the pattern's busyness, calming round shapes are repeated throughout this dining room's mirror, light fixture, and dining table. A color palette based around the same warm wood color unites the look.
Boho Kids Room
For a playroom or children's space, a medley of animal decor pieces provides a youthful take on bohemian style. Artwork, lighting, and even a simple rocking horse expand on the theme. Brightly patterned wallpaper adds impact, while a whimsical garland supplies decoration that can be switched out as desired.
Bohemian Bedroom Decor
Showcase a stunning swatch of fabric by hanging it on the wall of your bedroom. When centered behind a bed, it makes a stylish substitute for a headboard. The key is hanging it high, so as much as the large-print pattern is displayed as possible.
Easy Boho Decorating
A distinctive bohemian-inspired fabric, such as ikat or a suzani print, is an easy way to infuse the eclectic style into any space. In addition to this bold blue ikat table skirt, a framed ethnic necklace, salvaged architectural trim, and graphic artwork all help lend a layered and collected vibe to this bohemian entryway.
Breezy Bohemian Decor
This handsome bedroom has several classic boho elements, including a suzani needlework pillow, sunburst mirror, and fringed table skirt. Yet the space feels fresh because of a surprising jungle-green painted ceiling. A dose of airy white, rich wood tones, and warm gold accents keep the adventurous color choice from feeling overwhelming.