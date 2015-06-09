20 Vibrant Combinations that Prove More Colors Go With Red than You Think
Scarlet + Teal + White
Try pairing cool tones with a pop of red, as seen in this neutral living room, to make a room seem cozy and colorful yet subdued. While the white walls and light wood flooring give the room an open feel, a red accent rug adds energy underfoot. Keep the space feeling fresh with easy-to-grow houseplants, and contrast the red hues with striking teal accents, like this room's armchairs.
Coral + Apricot + White
A ceiling with patterned wallpaper makes a bold statement in this classic cottage kitchen. By keeping the cabinetry white and the backsplash a pale apricot color, the ceiling is able to do all the talking. Hints of red continue on dishware showcased in glass-front cabinets. A striped navy rug grounds the look and provides a complementary color.
Crimson + Pure White + Multicolor
This fashion-inspired dining room evokes all the liveliness of Hollywood with bold, red walls. Classic white wainscoting and crown molding temper the crimson hue. A kaleidoscope of colorful prints energizes four lucite Ghost chairs, and sophisticated fashion sketches filled with bold strokes of color hang across the rear wall as a grand focal point.
Vivid Red + White + Turquoise
This bathroom looks and feels like a contemporary beach house thanks to an energetic red color scheme accented with splashes of turquoise. Enliven white shiplap walls with bright red cabinetry and add large mirrors with light wood trim to lighten the look. Chrome finishes on faucets, drawer handles, and light fixtures keep the look consistent.
Cherry Red + Navy + Dusty Rose
Red might not be the first color you consider for your sleeping quarters, but this bedroom color palette makes a compelling case. Try it out on smaller accents like ruby red pillows or a shiny crimson table lamp. When combined with soothing tones like dusty rose and rich navy blue, the effect is warm and inviting, not overwhelming.
Red-Orange + Pastel Yellow + Lavender
This room has a “more is more” mentality that feels inviting rather than intimidating. Make a grandiose statement in high-ceiling rooms by decorating with bold red-orange patterns on curtains, chairs, area rugs, and curtain panels. Pale yellow walls keep this room from feeling too busy, while lavender accents offset the vibrant warm tones with calming hues.
Ruby + White + Stainless Steel + Wood Tones
Red's invigorating effect is perfect for high-energy rooms like kitchens. In this cooking space, a vintage rug tucks under the farmhouse table to introduce a small dose of red and define the room's focal point. Stainless-steel appliances and stools, white cabinetry, and dark wood floors create a neutral backdrop that boosts the rug's vibrancy.
Cardinal Red + Slate Blue + White
Red velvet chairs add bold color into this living room and offer punchy contrast to the otherwise cool palette of blues and white. Painted in a dark slate blue, the fireplace wall creates a block of color that's echoed on the throw pillows, ottomans, and tiled fireplace surround. Vessels with pink and red blooms on the mantel and coffee table repeat the warm hues for balance.
Fire Engine Red + Navy + Industrial Gray
Vintage-inspired furniture and a patriotic palette of red and blue lend timeless style to this kids' bedroom. Muted gray walls and crisp white trim give the space a grown-up look. A textural wall of salvaged wood planks makes the red accents really pop and warm up the industrial aesthetic.
Sailor's Red + Navy Blue + White
A travel theme and vibrant color palette combine in a bedroom fit for young adventurers. Artwork framed in red continues the color scheme from ruby-shaded quilts. A mix of patterns on the upholstered headboards, bedding, and striped walls keeps the look youthful.
Rustic Red + Creamy White + Wood Tones
Proving that sometimes less is more, a rustic red island is all this kitchen needs to stand out. The island serves as a bold (but not overpowering) focal point for the white walls and vintage-style hardware. Two pendant lamps hang above the island, bringing the color all the attention it deserves. Dark floors recede to keep the focus on cabinetry.
Scarlet + Midnight Blue + Golden Yellow
A combination backed by color theory, the three primary colors are at play in this living area. A red ottoman, side table, and accent pillows ground the room, pulling the eye from one area to another. Blue walls offer a serene backdrop for the vibrant hue. A pop of yellow in a throw pillow and floral arrangement adds a ray of sunshine. All three colors are balanced and harmonize thanks to a shared jewel-tone value.
Wagon Red + White + Sisal
Exuding comfort and familiarity, this cozy living room offers an invitation to enjoy a leisurely afternoon. Red-stripe pillows bolster the casual, friendly vibe and underscore the welcoming interior of this cottage-style home. Slipcovers and woven furnishings such as the rattan chairs, sisal rug, and matchstick blinds create a soothing, neutral backdrop.
Classic Red + Navy + Linen White
Red and navy are a timeless color combination, but that doesn't mean the hues have to stick to traditional styles. In this bathroom, floral wallpaper provides a contemporary twist to a marble-topped vanity and painted rattan mirror. Wall sconces repeat the vibrant red on the cabinetry, while navy sink accessories bring a bit of blue to the countertop.
Schoolhouse Red + Black + White
In the spirit of a little red schoolhouse, this kitchen embodies classic character with simple red-painted cabinetry and primary accent colors. The old-fashioned charm of a black-and-white tile floor and crystal cabinet hardware enhances the appeal. For a fun kick, the walls feature the same yellow color as a no. 2 pencil.
Terra-cotta + Stormy Gray
Terra-cotta tiles have long been a favorite surface for floors, but this kitchen takes the inviting hue to the walls. Painted cabinets and a vintage table complement the warm red with their shades of gray. Artwork in black square frames offers a soft contemporary element to the hardworking kitchen.
Shades of Red + Weathered White
Varying the intensity of a color adds depth and interest. Here, a built-in buffet showcases cabinets in two shades of red and two different cabinet styles. Lower cabinets feature a bright shade of red with vertical beaded-board insets, while upper cabinets are dark maroon with clear-glass panels and thick crown molding. For more character, an advertising poster in yellow and green is centered between cabinets. Red and white stripes offer a cabana feel to a rattan armchair.
Oxblood + Cerulean + Parchment White
Oxblood, a deep burgundy red, is a sophisticated take on classic red. Often favored in the fall and winter, this decadent hue mixes well with blue, another primary color on the wheel. A white sofa brightens the scheme and offers a neutral focal point.
Autumn Red + Spice Orange + Wood Tones
Adjacent to each other on the color wheel, orange and red are natural companions. Here, they mingle in nature-inspired artwork and decor in a contemporary setting. Plank wood walls and clean-lined cabinetry give the room the look of a modern wooded hideaway. A chocolate brown chair and ottoman with caramel undertones maintain the cabin-like vibe.
Coral Red + Aged Black + Glazed White
Enhanced by color choices and finishes, this upscale cottage kitchen displays fine furniture details. The built-in hutch is a standout flanked by windows and black Roman shades. A black stone surface and scrolled backsplash mimic curves in the cabinetry. On the island, turned legs receive more notice with their layered hand-rubbed finish and coral red undertones, which mimic the accent breakfront.