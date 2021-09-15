Pantone Predicts These Joyful, Comforting Colors Will Trend in 2022

The global color authority released a sneak peek at its color trend forecast for the coming year. See which shades you can expect to see everywhere in 2022, according to Pantone.

A global authority on color, Pantone is the definitive source for predictions on which hues will define home design, fashion, and other creative industries in the coming months. Its pick for color of the year is considered the ultimate color trend prediction, but as we wait for this highly anticipated announcement, the color experts at Pantone offered a sneak peek at the forecast for the coming year.

The Pantone Fashion Color Trend Report for spring and summer 2022, which was released concurrently with New York Fashion Week, outlines trend predictions for the fashion industry, but the colorful assortment of shades offers tons of home decorating inspiration, too. The report presents 10 standout colors expected to make a splash next year, as well as five "core classics" that offer enduring style. Spanning bold brights, soft pastels, and earthy neutrals, the collection reflects the juxtaposition between our need for calm and rest and our desire for spontaneity and excitement, the report notes.

"Colors for spring/summer 2022 bring together our competing desires for comforting familiarity and joyful adventure through a range of soothing and timeless colors, along with joyous hues that celebrate playfulness," said Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, in a press release. Mix and match hues from Pantone's spring and summer 2022 color trend predictions to strike the right balance between serenity and exuberance. Here are the colors Pantone says you can expect to see everywhere in 2022.

red white and blue sitting room Credit: David A. Land

Vibrant Primary Colors

Establish a playful, retro vibe with classic shades of red, yellow, and blue from Pantone's trend report. Make a dramatic statement with a vivid red named Poinciana, which references a tropical flowering tree, or add a boost of optimism with Daffodil, a joyful yellow that "connects us to the spontaneity of a spring garden." A brilliant royal blue called Skydiver tempers the two warmer colors and establishes a pleasing balance. Experiment with these vibrant colors through easy-to-swap-in accessories and accent furniture, which will pop against a backdrop of crisp white walls.

neutral modern living room patterned fireplace surround layered rugs Credit: Edmund Barr

Familiar Neutrals

Versatile neutrals including chocolate brown, sandy beige, and pale gray will never go out of style. Create a cozy, inviting atmosphere in living rooms and entryways with walls or furnishings in familiar tones like Perfectly Pale, which evokes "the soothing comfort of a warm, inviting beach," or a creamy coffee color called Coca Mocha. Apply dark gray Poppy Seed to walls for a moodier feel in bedrooms and other areas intended for relaxation, or brighten things up with the clean simplicity of Snow White.

modern living room with teal-blue walls and black window trim Credit: Jay Wilde

Soothing, Nature-Inspired Hues

The palette prediction also includes serene shades of blue and green that draw inspiration from nature. A cool, mid-tone blue called Glacier Lake, for example, mimics the color of icy water to convey a sense of "serenity and quietude." It's an ideal wall color for establishing calm in a living room or bedroom. A soft, muted green named Basil was chosen to reflect a focus on wellness, so it works well in health-centric spaces like kitchens, workout areas, or bathrooms. For a bit more drama, try the deep teal Harbor Blue on walls or cabinetry.

vintage painted light pink dresser dormer bedroom snake plant Credit: John Bessler

Playful Pastels