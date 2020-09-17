Pantone Predicts the Bold, Happy Colors You'll See Everywhere in Spring 2021

If these trendy hues are any indication, brighter days are coming. Here's how to use these stunning shades around your home.

Although we still have a few months left of 2020, these tumultuous times have many of us looking forward to the future. A new year always signifies a fresh start, and now more than ever, we're crossing our fingers for happier times ahead. The color experts at Pantone seem to share that optimism because their color trend predictions for next spring are a burst of cheerful kaleidoscopic color.

Image zoom Greg Scheidemann

The Pantone Color Institute just released its spring/summer 2021 trend report, a collection of 10 energizing shades inspired by nature as well as five "core classics" that offer an updated take on neutrals. While intended as a forecast for fashion design trends, these bright, bold colors are perfect for home decor, too.

The collection includes electric jewel tones alongside vibrant shades of yellow and orange, all balanced by a range of earthy neutrals. Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute, says the colors "combine a level of comfort and relaxation with sparks of energy that encourage and uplift our moods," which sounds like exactly the kind of boost we could use right now. Check out Pantone's spring color trend predictions below to give your space a cheerful splash of color for the coming year.

Image zoom Kim Cornelison

Brilliant Blues and Greens

Pantone's spring lineup includes both muted and dramatic shades of blue and green. A soft gray-blue called Cerulean evokes "the color of the sky on a serene, crystal clear day," while French Blue is a refreshingly deep shade of azure. The palette's shades of green, called Green Ash and Mint, are fresh, invigorating hues pulled straight from nature. The softer tones shine as cabinetry paint colors, while the bolder shades are perfect for a high-impact statement. Try an emerald-green velvet sofa or an accent wall covered in brilliant blue wallpaper.

Image zoom Richard Leo Johnson

Warm, Sunny Hues

On the opposite side of the color wheel, yellow and orange tones add brightness and energy to the Pantone palette. Illuminating, which the company calls "an optimistic yellow offering the promise of a sunny day," and a vibrant yellow-orange Marigold are ideal for adding small pops of color through wall art, window treatments, or painted accent furniture. To temper their brilliance, try pairing sunny shades with red-orange Rust, an unexpected earthy hue that helps these springtime colors work year-round.

Image zoom Brie Williams

Vibrant Pinks and Purples

Springtime brings beautiful blooms in all shades of pink and purple, and these garden-inspired colors make gorgeous accents inside the home. Try Raspberry Sorbet, a vivid magenta color, or a warm shade of violet called Amethyst Orchid on accessories like pillows and throws to instantly add personality to your sofa or bed. Less intense but no less striking, Burnt Coral creates a warm, inviting feel when used on walls or a large area rug.

Image zoom Kim Cornelison

Rich Neutral Tones