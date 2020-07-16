Mustard Yellow Is the Comeback Color of the Year

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

This spicy shade of yellow is everywhere this summer. Here's how to decorate with the sunny color both indoors and out.

Somewhere on the color wheel between yellow and orange lives the perfect sunset shade. Dubbed marigold or mustard by design pros and paint experts, this warm color conjures up memories of groovy '70s interiors. But the sunny shade is trending once again, and this time it's anything but retro.

Today’s mustard paint colors and home accessories provide warmth with a jolt of modern energy. However, Nivara Xaykao, associate manager of color marketing and development at Benjamin Moore, says the shade takes careful consideration and expertise to get it right. “The color is very decadent, a stylish alternative to gold,” she says. “Using a bright, primary yellow is almost expected these days, but using a deep, earthy mustard hue in a fresh way takes a lot of finesse.”

Image zoom Kritsada Panichgul

How to Add Mustard Yellow to Your Home

If you're looking to energize your home's interior with warm yellow decor, Xaykao stresses the importance of balance. “Like any yellow, proportion is key,” she says. “It’s easier to use the color on all four walls if the furniture and accessories in the room are understated and relatively neutral." Xaykao recommends limiting the color to an accent wall like a kitchen backsplash or to a piece of furniture if you are apprehensive or already have a lot going on in the room.

For a small pop of color in an otherwise neutral space, Savannah-based interior designer Lily Brown placed velvet yellow chairs around a client’s dining table. What made marigold yellow the right fit? “I knew I wanted it to be masculine and a bit formal but I did not want it to be too serious,” she said, “I think that yellow is unexpected but can be so sophisticated when done right.”

Wondering where to use mustard yellow? The happy color works well in nearly any room. Nicole Gibbons, interior designer and founder of Clare Paint, recommends it for "any space you want to feel bright and cheery." Whether you use it in large or small doses will depend on your personality and preferences. “It depends on your appetite for color,” she says. “I love going bold with color so I say go for it and paint your whole space! But if you’re less adventurous when it comes to color, try an accent wall.”

5 Ways to Get the Look: Mustard-Yellow Design Ideas

Use these trusted interior design tips to bring this warm shade of yellow into your home.

Image zoom Ty Cole, Courtesy of Sarah Jacoby

1. Make Built-Ins a Focal Point

For a recent gut-renovation project of a family’s Prospect Park apartment, Brooklyn-based architect Sarah Jacoby created an open-plan living space with bright, energizing colors. Jacoby used Benjamin Moore’s Sun Porch 2023-30 to highlight the homeowner’s book collection and add personality. “This color offered us a simple way to brighten a once overlooked area of the apartment and effectively activated more usable space,” she says.

Image zoom Susan Salomon

2. Bring Mustard Into the Kitchen

This rich color can create a cozy yet interesting kitchen space. But if you worry that it might be too much, try mustard yellow on base cabinetry only and opt for a neutral color above and on the walls. A coordinating tile backsplash can bring the two colors together, acting as a cheery transition. For even less of an impact, sprinkle the shade of yellow throughout accessories, like bar stools, dishware, or linens.

Image zoom Courtesy of Farrow & Ball

3. Transform a Piece of Furniture

For those looking for a small dose of yellow, consider using paint to refinish a piece of furniture. Even against historic molding detail, this mustard paint color (India Yellow by Farrow & Ball) on a wood storage unit keeps the space fresh and modern for contemporary living. Who knows—you might end up loving it so much that you paint your walls and trim, too.

Image zoom Courtesy of Clare Paint

4. Create an Accent Wall

Who needs artwork when you have a creative idea and a can of paint? Painting an accent wall, like this modern arch shared by Clare Paint, can take an interior from basic to brilliant. All you need is an afternoon, some painters tape, and a steady hand.

Image zoom Laurie Black

5. Make a Statement Outdoors

What a welcome! Refreshing your front door with an ochre paint color will brighten your home's entry. If you have a navy or white exterior, try Yellow Groove by Behr or Valspar’s Sunspark. Both have a grounding touch of brown in the mix. To ensure success, consider your exterior and trim paint colors. Be sure to sample yellow paint colors and observe them at various points in the day.

Our Favorite Mustard Furnishings

If you love the bold look of mustard yellow but shy away from semi-permanent color commitments, tabletop decor and home accessories are a great place to start.

Image zoom Dave Greer

Mustard Paint Colors

Feeling inspired to take on a paint project? Test a few of these expert-recommended mustard paint colors first.

When it comes to warm yellows, Xaykao loves the historic classics from Benjamin Moore. “There are beautiful mustard shades in our Williamsburg collection, such as Damask Gold CW-405 and Tavern Ochre CW-375," she says. “The colors in this collection were derived from original Colonial Williamsburg homes, so these date back to the 18th century.”

Image zoom David Tsay

What Goes with Mustard Yellow?

Whether you plan to paint or place a furniture order with your favorite retailer, consider which additional colors go with warm yellows. All sunset shades work well together, including soft pinks like Sherwin Williams Faint Coral, deep salmons, red-oranges, and even buttercream yellows.

Mustard also works when contrasted with vibrant, blue-green shades. Gibbons recommends Clare Paint’s ocean-inspired Deep Dive as a complementary color. "If you want to play it safe, try pairing your rich golden shade with a soft, warm neutral, which will help to tone down some of the energy, making the color feel more approachable,” she says.