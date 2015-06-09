Living Room Color Schemes

Cerulean Blue + Mustard Yellow + Khaki Beige

Taking a risk with color is a big step, but the payoff can be incredible. Balancing a bold color with neutrals and repeating the color are two keys to success. In this living room, a vivid cerulean blue colors the walls, and similar hues appear in the artwork, upholstery, and area rug to carry the color through the space. A midtone khaki on the side table and sofa temper the blue, and mustard yellow accents provide further contrast. To balance a saturated wall color, try this living room paint idea: Paint the top portion of the walls one color, install a chair rail, and paint the bottom portion of the wall a less saturated version of the top color (use colors on the same paint strip).