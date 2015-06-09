What Colors Go with Orange? 16 Bright, Bold Combinations to Try
Burnt Orange + Emerald Green + Warm White
Mix orange with an equally bright color for a high-energy color scheme. Here, a burnt orange accent chair and sculptural orange table lamps mingle with rich, verdant greens. Patterned curtains and a pair of lacquered campaign dressers introduce emerald green as a bold contrast to orange. Colorfully patterned pillows pile onto a soft pink sofa and broaden the spectrum of hues in this energetic living room.
Fiery Orange + Fuchsia + Dusty Rose
Antique or cottage-style furnishings are perfect for the sweet combination of orange and pink. In this bedroom, a fiery orange sofa provides a brilliant complement to pops of fuschia in the floral bedspread. Dusty rose-colored curtains soften the bright tones, while vintage-style wall art and furniture lend the space old-fashioned charm.
Red-Orange + Indigo + Bright White
Directly opposite on the color wheel, blue tones are a natural fit for orange. These complementary colors look especially stunning when used in saturated shades, such as red-orange and indigo blue. This bedroom uses the two bold colors in small doses (through pillows, a rug, a painted nightstand, and an accessories tray), countering the dark tones with crisp white walls and bedding for balance.
Creamsicle + Pale Blue + White
The sweet color of orange sherbet lends a bit of light-hearted cheer to this bedroom's formal overtones. The fruity shade covers a bench at the foot of the bed and serves up a goldfish on a throw pillow. Working as an accent color, the orange hue is paired with pastel colors, including pale blue and soft lilac, which are perfect complements because of their lighter tones. These soothing colors, along with cool white walls as a backdrop, help soften the bright orange.
Floral Bouquet + Cream + Pale Aqua
A loose bouquet of pink tulips, orange ranunculus, and orange roses pull together all the colors in this multitonal room. Shades of orange, including rust and dusty rose, are set off by a barely-there aqua hue. Fabrics in a variety of patterns and textures provide depth to the orange color scheme. Creamy white walls and linens play to the soft orange tones.
Papaya + Teal + Lime Green
A colorful fabric or accessory can help you determine what colors go with orange. Vibrant shades pulled from two multicolored pillows form the basis of this orange color scheme. The pattern's papaya color is repeated on an area rug and detailing on the bed skirt, while a teal bench and lime accent pillow serve as accents. A gallery wall above the bed brings the warm and cool tones together.
Pumpkin + Brown + Off-White
An antique chest of drawers and beautiful four-poster bed give this room a cozy, timeless feel. The rich wood finishes set an autumnal tone for the bedroom's orange color palette. Patterned bed pillows, a vintage throw, and a brilliant striped rug repeat the hue in varying tones. Off-white on the ceiling, walls, and window treatments, along with a pale finish on the floors, wrap the bedroom in a relaxing shade of cream.
Hunters Orange + Weathered Wood + Gray
This room takes on the properties of a sophisticated woodsy retreat thanks to the bold use of orange and the weathered wood plank walls. Masculine in tone, the furnishings are simple with clean lines. Orange springs up on linens, the striped rug, and the undertones in the wood walls. A basket-weave wood lampshade showcases a variety of shades and grains. Warm gray accents offer the coziness of a flannel shirt.
Persimmon + Blue + Light Wood
In a white kitchen, nearly any accent color can work, but this space's clean contemporary styling on cabinets and finishes, along with the stainless appliances, begged for something with an edge. Here, a persimmon hue on the island complements the azure blue barstools. For another hit of warmth, the designer introduced a wooden hood above the stove.
Cayenne + Dark Chocolate
Like the delicious combination of hot spice and chocolate, this bold pairing works equally well in decor. Orange-red accents pop against warm brown walls in this living room. The color is repeated in small but powerful doses: throw pillows, garden stools, statues, and drapery trim. Creamy white trim and mirrored accents offer a cool finish.
Apricot + Black + White
Bold swaths of apricot and black add contemporary flair to the traditional decor in this living area. The bold paint choice almost takes a backseat to the graphic black-and-white patterns in the pillows and chevron print rug. Simple creamy white pieces (such as the wingback chairs, pleated lampshade, and painted bookcase) let the stronger colors take the stage.
Bittersweet + Turquoise + White
This Mandarin-inspired dining room exudes bold style in colors, furnishings, and accents. Wallpaper offers depth with its layers of orange tones in a branch print. Vibrant Asian-themed artwork is a standout with its azure background. White Chippendale-style chairs and a collection of white vases work with the Far East theme and play to the whites in the artwork.
Tangerine + Ebony + Cream
Vibrant orange wallpaper with a pattern of white flowering branches dominates this bedroom. Elegant with a touch of exotic, this bold pattern makes its mark while the secondary items offer a more quiet statement. A black side chair and table lamp, along with a dark blanket on the bed, add depth and help ground the bold wall covering.
Carrot Orange + Warm Gray + White
In this bedroom, a small orange bedside table makes a big statement. As the brightest color in the room, orange takes the focus while warm gray walls, a white iron bed frame, and an heirloom quilt create a harmonious background. When used sparingly and deliberately, a small dose of orange can be just as effective as an entire scheme.
Playful Orange + White
High-gloss varnished panels double as modern art and as headboards in this shared kids' bedroom. The bold tangerine is a standout against white walls and white bedding. The opposing windows add depth and an interesting reflection. True to contemporary style, accessories are minimal. A singular floating shelf (also orange) holds a pair of simple candlestick lamps. Stuffed animals add light-hearted animation.
Desert Sand + Sunset Orange + Brown
Take your cues from a sunset for a relaxing, analogous color scheme. This comfy bedroom nook welcomes evening shades in dusky hues of desert sand, golden orange, and red. The warm wall color bridges the spectrum between the brown furnishings, striped fabrics, and the brighter accessory colors.