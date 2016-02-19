19 Green Color Schemes that Prove This Fresh Hue Goes with Almost Everything
Colors that Go with Green
The most popular color to represent the environment, green comes alive in a multitude of hues. Whether you prefer seafoam-green or deep-shade fern, the hue is fresh, lively, and always in style. It pairs well with a wide variety of colors including neutrals like brown and gray, as well as vibrant shades of yellow, blue, pink, and more.
How to Build a Green Color Scheme
The perfect green color scheme starts by looking at the undertones in your shade of choice. Although green is typically considered a cool color, some shades can veer toward yellow, brown, or even red. Compare your green color with various paint swatches to help you identify the undertones, then use those colors to help dictate the other colors in your palette.
Complementary Green Color Scheme
Grass Green + Dusty Coral + Crisp White
Opposite each other on the color wheel, red and green are natural complements. Here, shades of green pair with dusty pink and coral accents for a fresh take on the classic combo. Bright white on the linens, headboard, and table lamp provides a crisp backdrop that helps the green pillows and throw pop.
Neutral and Green Color Scheme
Jade + Gray + White
Cool-leaning shades of green, such as jade, pair perfectly with crisp neutrals like gray and white. In this small living room, light gray walls and white trim recede into the background to let a luxurious green velvet sofa shine as the focal point. Accessories bring in hits of black to add definition to the room.
Country Garden Color Scheme
Leaf + Poppy + Weathered Browns
Color brings refinement to this farmhouse-style kitchen to create an overall look that's quaint yet classy. Light leafy green on the cabinetry introduces a fresh feeling that reflects the view outside the windows. A weathered farmhouse table and wood floors ground the palette with natural texture, while poppy red, supplied by accessories and fresh flowers, adds vibrant punch to the space.
Beachy Green Color Scheme
Neon Green + Orange + Turquoise
An energetic shade of neon green coats twin bed frames in this breezy guest bedroom. The hue forms the basis for a bright, coastal color scheme that features soft shades of teal balanced with striking orange. Large windows dressed in gauzy white curtains provide plentiful natural light for a happy, welcoming vibe.
Bold Green Color Scheme
Key Lime + Ocean Blue + Off-White
Vibrant green accents liven up this small dining nook. The bold hue, complemented by strong turquoise, is repeated in the fabric on the upholstered banquette, pillows, and a chair. Large prints on the rug and curtains create visual energy that helps make the space appear larger.
Country-Inspired Color Scheme
Sage Green + Creamy White + Natural Wood
A muted shade of sage green works as a neutral in this country-inspired kitchen. The color on lower cabinets is balanced by simple open shelving and a white-painted floor. Tall ceilings are accented with exposed wood beams, and that natural texture is repeated on butcher-block countertops. Vintage copper pots hang from a rack above a set of windows to lift the color palette with a shiny accent.
Analagous Color Scheme
Emerald Green + Summer Sky
Analogous colors, which are hues next to each other on the color wheel, are always a good choice when choosing a scheme. Here, jewel green is mixed with paler greens and combined with blues such as sky, cerulean, and sapphire. Graphic patterns are used in restraint to maintain the restful atmosphere.
Refreshing Green Color Scheme
Mint Green + Summer Brights
Working as a neutral, mint green walls and a pair of blue-green side chairs put the focus on the bright accent colors used throughout this living room. Shades of pink, yellow, orange, and blue create a lively look. Slight variations and tonal differences of the blue-green color are evident in the rug and variety of fabrics, ensuring that they all work in harmony.
Cottage Color Scheme
Celery + Olive + White
Taking cues from cottage style, this charming kitchen features simple Shaker-style cabinetry and open shelving. The palette includes red, olive, and stained wood, but this kitchen exhibits a fresh take on the deeper colors replacing darker green with light celery on the walls. The darker shade of olive is limited to the kitchen island, and white paint brightens up the cabinetry.
Restful Green Color Scheme
Seafoam Green + Rainy Day Blue
The palest colors in the seascape artwork set the tone for this room's soothing look. Grayish cloud-blue covers a Chesterfield sofa, and a blue-striped rug underfoot makes a quiet statement. Other pieces are mostly white save accent pillows in patterns of blue and green. For a complete turn of the tides, an animal print ottoman dominates the center of the room. Because the juxtaposition is a singular piece, it makes a big statement and adds a jolt of energy.
Posh Beach Color Scheme
Spring Green + Peony + White
Channeling Palm Beach, this sophisticated dining nook takes on the preppy style of polished beach-goers. Like a summer shift dress, the furnishings are streamlined and simple. Hot pink pillows (one printed with koi fish) and a painted impression of tropical flowers are standouts against the all-white furnishings. Wallpaper in a woven motif adds to the vacation-like flavor and offers an intermediate scale to soften the room's bold attributes.
Cozy Green Color Scheme
Mint Green + Indigo
Cool undertones in these pale green walls pick up on the wintry hues in the shiny metal bed and indigo floral coverlet. A knit throw and plaid rug introduce slightly warmer shades of green to the mix. Cozy casual furnishings and romantic details, including the scalloped-edge coverlet, warm up the chilly undertones with familial comforts.
Rustic Color Scheme
Artichoke + Weathered Wood
A fresh shade reminiscent of rtichokes offers the perfect green to complement the rustic wood ceiling and kitchen island in this country house. Playing off the vegetable's colors and fibrous texture, this kitchen celebrates the more weathered side of Mother Nature in this barnlike atmosphere. Partnering with the rough-hewn theme, an expansive wall of windows looks out to the wooded view.
Forest Green Color Scheme
Forest Green + Slate + Copper
Custom cabinetry painted floor-to-ceiling in glossy Frasier fir green displays an elegant woodsy feel. Leaded glass-paneled doors and almost-black slate sinks and countertops complement the blue undertones of this favorite evergreen. Gleaming copper pots add brightness to the deep color scheme.
Vintage Green Color Scheme
Pistachio + Wine Red
Custom-painted cabinetry gives this kitchen a stamp of personality. The weathered pistachio-green hue of the cabinets expertly coordinates with wine-red accents, such as the window treatments and undersink skirt, and brass hardware. The colors and finishes work together to give this brand-new kitchen vintage character.
Mountainside Color Scheme
Teal Fog + Summery Stripes
Taking its color cues from the foggy mountains in the distant views outside the window, this cozy breakfast nook embraces the scenery with its smoky teal-green walls. In keeping with the outdoorsy theme, the wooden chairs are Adirondack-inspired with their chunky wood slats. Striped fabric covers the table introducing carefree stripes in yellow, coral, teal green, and blue.
Orchard-Inspired Color Scheme
Granny Smith Green + Apple Red
This retro-modern kitchen took its color cues from the produce section. Apple green walls are a standout against white subway tile and streamlined cabinetry. Shiny apple red, green's complementary color, proves the perfect accent color for fresh, contemporary style.