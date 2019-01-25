Decorating Color Schemes

Browse color schemes and find decorating inspiration with our best color palette ideas. Learn how to use the color wheel to pick the perfect shades, plus get expert advice on choosing gorgeous color schemes for your home.  Whether you prefer bright, happy colors, soothing neutral shades, or bold saturated hues, there's a decorating color scheme for every style.

Most Recent

Pantone Predicts the Bold, Happy Colors You'll See Everywhere in Spring 2021

Pantone Predicts the Bold, Happy Colors You'll See Everywhere in Spring 2021

If these trendy hues are any indication, brighter days are coming.
Behr's 2021 Color Palette Has All the Tranquil Shades You Need for a Peaceful Year

Behr's 2021 Color Palette Has All the Tranquil Shades You Need for a Peaceful Year

These paint colors are all about comfort.
PPG Just Announced Its 2021 Palette of the Year and Beige Is Officially Back

PPG Just Announced Its 2021 Palette of the Year and Beige Is Officially Back

The paint company predicts nostalgic neutrals will dominate next year.
The Best Light-Blue Paint Colors for Every Room, According to Designers

The Best Light-Blue Paint Colors for Every Room, According to Designers

Create a serene space with your perfect shade of pastel blue.
Sherwin-Williams Just Dropped Its 2021 Paint Color Predictions—Here are the Top Shades

Sherwin-Williams Just Dropped Its 2021 Paint Color Predictions—Here are the Top Shades

These saturated, nature-inspired hues are the fresh start your home needs.
Mustard Yellow Is the Comeback Color of the Year

Mustard Yellow Is the Comeback Color of the Year

Here's how to decorate with the sunny color both indoors and out.

More Color Schemes for Decorating

Top 10 Expert-Recommended Gray Paint Colors, Plus How to Pick the Best Shade

Top 10 Expert-Recommended Gray Paint Colors, Plus How to Pick the Best Shade

These shades of gray are anything but gloomy.
15 Soothing Paint Colors to Create a Calming Space

15 Soothing Paint Colors to Try Now, According to Designers

Encourage relaxation with these paint color recommendations from trusted design experts.
Gorgeous Complementary Color Schemes

Gorgeous Complementary Color Schemes

6 Color Combos That Pair Perfectly with Pantone's Color of the Year

6 Color Combos That Pair Perfectly with Pantone's Color of the Year

Classic Color Schemes That Never Go Out of Style

Classic Color Schemes That Never Go Out of Style

9 Designer Color Palettes

9 Designer Color Palettes

What Goes with White Walls?

Although technically the absence of color, white has recently infiltrated the design world as a top painting trend and trick to try.

All Decorating Color Schemes

Creative Color Combinations

Creative Color Combinations

Yellow Color Schemes

Yellow Color Schemes

19 Green Color Schemes that Prove This Fresh Hue Goes with Almost Everything

19 Green Color Schemes that Prove This Fresh Hue Goes with Almost Everything

2016 Color Palette of the Year

2016 Color Palette of the Year

Nature-Inspired Color Palettes

Nature-Inspired Color Palettes

Decorate with Pantone's Colors of the Year: Rose Quartz and Serenity

Decorate with Pantone's Colors of the Year: Rose Quartz and Serenity

Cozy Winter Color Schemes You'll Love All Season Long

Cozy Winter Color Schemes You'll Love All Season Long

Warm Kitchen Color Schemes

Warm Kitchen Color Schemes

How to Use the Color Wheel to Pick Your Perfect Color Palette

How to Use the Color Wheel to Pick Your Perfect Color Palette

Interior Color Schemes

Interior Color Schemes

Standout Bedroom Paint Color Ideas for a Space That's Uniquely Yours

Standout Bedroom Paint Color Ideas for a Space That's Uniquely Yours

Red, White, and Blue Decorating Ideas

Red, White, and Blue Decorating Ideas

What Colors Go with Blue? 10 Gorgeous Combinations for Every Room in Your Home

What Colors Go with Blue? 10 Gorgeous Combinations for Every Room in Your Home

Cozy Color Schemes for Every Room

Cozy Color Schemes for Every Room

Paint Color Combinations

Paint Color Combinations

33 Living Room Color Schemes for a Cozy, Livable Space

33 Living Room Color Schemes for a Cozy, Livable Space

What Colors Go with Brown?

What Colors Go with Brown?

Color and Mood

Color and Mood

23 Brilliant Blue Color Schemes for Every Design Style

23 Brilliant Blue Color Schemes for Every Design Style

Experts' No-Fail Color Schemes

Experts' No-Fail Color Schemes

Warm Color Schemes

Warm Color Schemes

Calming Color Schemes to Evoke Relaxation in Every Room of the House

Calming Color Schemes to Evoke Relaxation in Every Room of the House

Decorating with Bold Colors

Decorating with Bold Colors

7 Dazzling Colors That Go with Navy Blue

7 Dazzling Colors That Go with Navy Blue

What Colors Go with Gold? How to Create a Palette with the Warm Metallic

What Colors Go with Gold? How to Create a Palette with the Warm Metallic

Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com