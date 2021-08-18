Sherwin-Williams Forecasts the Bright, Optimistic Colors That Will Define 2022
The paint company announced its 2022 color trend predictions, and the forecast is full of happy hues. See the paint colors that will be trending in the coming year, including retro favorites, warm earth tones, and dramatic dark shades.
Color trends reflect what's going on in the world at a certain moment in time. Last year, for example, as the COVID-19 pandemic generated widespread anxiety and uncertainty, many gravitated toward soothing, nature-inspired colors that establish a sense of calm. Although we're not out of the global health crisis yet, the coming year offers the promise of a fresh start, and the 2022 color forecast looks similarly bright.
The color experts at Sherwin-Williams just released their 2022 paint color trend predictions with a collection of 40 hues called MODE. Divvied up into four distinct palettes, the colors represent the current transitional period and are meant to inspire "a new way of being as we explore beyond what has been the familiar," explains Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a press release.
Influenced by global color, design, and pop culture trends, the palettes offer a mix of rich earthy hues, dreamy floral tones, familiar retro favorites, and bold, maximalist colors. Embrace a colorful outlook with some of the top paint colors you can expect to see in 2022.
Nostalgic Primary Colors
A riff on classic primary colors, the Ephemera palette conjures up the nostalgia and playful charm of retro designs. The shades are slightly mellowed from their original brilliancy, so they feel familiar and comforting rather than overwhelming. Bring in hues like Inky Blue SW 9149, Basque Green SW 6426, and Rejuvenate SW 6620 for a boost of optimism in a kitchen or living area. They mix well with midcentury modern furnishings for a look that celebrates both the past and future.
Warm Earth Tones
The Method palette from Sherwin-Williams encompasses warm neutrals and earthy colors that soften the edginess of contemporary designs. Sepia-tinged shades like Über Umber SW 9107 and Woven Wicker SW 9104 harmonize with the cooler notes of Evergreen Fog SW 9130 and Urbane Bronze SW 7048 for a balanced, organic color scheme. When paired with sleek silhouettes and modern materials, the tonal palette establishes a warm sense of luxury.
Muted Brights
The Dreamland palette evokes fresh spring growth with soft shades of pink and green. The energetic colors include muted berry tones like Dynamo SW 6841 alongside natural greens like Cucuzza Verde SW 9038 and Rosemary SW 6187. The invigorating combination is perfectly suited for a home office to encourage creativity.
Dramatic Darks
Maximalist style takes on a moody disposition with the Opus palette. Deep, dramatic shades including Blackberry SW 7577, Naval SW 6244, and Garret Gray SW 6075 provide a sophisticated backdrop for glam dining rooms, regal entryways, and maximalist living rooms. The opulent shades pair well with sumptuous fabrics like velvet and shimmering metallic accents.
