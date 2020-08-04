Sherwin-Williams Just Dropped Its 2021 Paint Color Predictions—Here are the Top Shades

Color has the power to completely transform the feel of a space. The right palette can energize a lackluster room or convey a sense of calm in a busy home. And for those of us who have spent the past several months at home, a fresh start might be just what you need. If you're looking to hit refresh with a new splash of color, take your cues from the color experts at Sherwin-Williams, who just released their 2021 paint color predictions.

The paint company selected 40 trendy colors, broken up into four palettes, under a theme called "Rhythm of Color." Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, said in a press release that this theme examines "where we've been to help inform where we're going and to help us create that central hub that is so vital to our everyday living and working now." Each palette draws inspiration from design trends and pop culture and features a unique mix of soft neutrals and vibrant accent colors.

Here are some of the top paint colors you can expect to see in 2021.

Warm, Nature-Inspired Neutrals

Rich Earth Tones

Fresh Modern Hues

Inspired by smart home technology, Continuum features bright, punchy colors and cool neutrals. The palette's electric hues, such as Limón Fresco SW 9030 and Novel Lilac SW 6836, offer striking accents, which can easily be tempered with inky tones such as Cyberspace SW 7076. For a bold dose of color, the deep teal tone of Great Falls SW 6495 makes an unexpected splash in contemporary spaces.

Happy Jewel Tones