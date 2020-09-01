PPG Just Announced Its 2021 Palette of the Year and Beige Is Officially Back
The paint company predicts nostalgic neutrals will dominate next year.
America's decades-long love affair with cool gray tones is officially over. Beige is back, and it's bringing a warm, soothing vibe to our homes in 2021, according to PPG's newly released Palette of the Year. Named "Be Well," the collection of colors emphasizes comfort and simplicity, with an earthy shade of beige as the leading star.
The trio of hues includes oatmeal-colored Transcend, a warm clay color called Big Cypress, and a watery turquoise called Misty Aqua. Drawing on nature, the palette was designed to encourage mindfulness and relaxation during such a tumultuous time. "With the world sheltering in place for the better half of the year, we have begun to crave human connection and embrace simple activities, including walking, hiking, baking, and gardening," said Dee Schlotter, PPG's senior color marketing manager, in a press release. "This organic and hopeful palette represents what we have been longing for after decades of overstimulation and over-consumption—simplicity and restfulness."
Beige, therefore, might be just the color we need right now. Popular in homes throughout the 1990s, the sandy neutral taps into a nostalgic desire for past comforts. PPG's Transcend, which the brand calls the "antidote to an era of cool gray," updates this classic paint color with rich gingerbread undertones for added warmth.
When combined with the palette's soft blue and clay accent colors, beige feels fresh and modern yet familiar enough to offer a sense of comfort. Lean into the color's ties to nature by pairing beige walls with plenty of greenery, wood furniture in natural finishes, and organic textures such as linen upholstery or rattan decor. The effect is a space that grounds, soothes, and inspires calm, a feeling we could all use more of as we say goodbye to 2020 and look forward to the coming year.
