Orange, Pink, and Coral Paint Colors for a Bright, Happy Home

If you think orange only has a bright side, think again. As these squash blossom-inspired hues prove, orange can take on a subtle vibe. To use orange as an enveloping room color, designer Asler Valero prefers the creamier shades that border yellow. "These lighter colors are refined, classic, and livable," he says. But don't let orange stray too far and wash out. "Avoid light yellow," he says. "It disappears. The best shades are vivid and earthy and influenced by browns."

