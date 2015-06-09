The light yellow-green of these walls mixed with the khaki couch and raw wooden table work to make a pleasing -- not overwhelming -- color combination. This room is a perfect example of using color and not allowing it to take over the room. The yellow-green walls become a backdrop so other brighter greens can stand out, like the green tray and apples on the table. Perfectly matched fabric found in the chair and window treatment are spot on with the walls creating a cohesive look.