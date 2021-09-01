The U.K. paint company unveiled its predictions for the top colors of 2022. See which comforting shades will brighten our homes in the coming year.

These Warm, Nostalgic Paint Colors Will Be Everywhere in 2022, According to Farrow & Ball

Many design trends that have emerged over the past year are rooted in a comforting sense of nostalgia. This longing for the past can be seen in the rise of grandmillennial style, for example, and the shift from cool grays to warm, earthy colors, including beige. And now, the U.K.-based paint company Farrow & Ball has perfectly encapsulated this collective wistfulness in its picks for the top five paint colors for 2022.

Inspired by folk tradition and craftsmanship, the shades were chosen by Joa Studholme, Farrow & Ball's color curator, to evoke "the virtues of a simple life." The playful assortment includes elevated versions of classic primary colors, a cheerful shade of green, and a warm, grounding white. "They are an eclectic mix of the pure and the humble that evokes the warmth and harmony of a more innocent age while celebrating life today," Studholme said in a press release.

The key to pulling off these nostalgic hues in the modern era is to use them in unexpected ways. See Farrow & Ball's 2022 color trend predictions, and learn how to use them for a fresh yet familiar look.

bathroom with yellow walls and checkerboard floor Credit: Courtesy of Farrow & Ball

Babouche No. 223

A bright and bold yellow, Babouche brings sunny color to walls, cabinetry, floors, and more. Although it can be intense when used in large doses, the effect is "always dignified and never garish," according to Farrow & Ball. To lean into the color's elegant feel, pair it with a creamy off-white to form a classic checkerboard pattern, as seen in this bathroom.

dining room with two-tone walls and checkerboard floor Credit: Courtesy of Farrow & Ball

School House White No. 291

Designed to mimic the color used in old schoolhouses, this soft off-white can be used to create timeless, inviting rooms. Its warm undertone delivers a familiar, old-fashioned look that works beautifully in traditional-style interiors. Or combine this pared-back neutral with brighter colors in a modern two-tone look.

green room with blue dresser and woven chair Credit: Courtesy of Farrow & Ball

Breakfast Room Green No. 81

This shade of green was inspired by the bright, cheery look of traditional east-facing breakfast rooms. Because it has a slightly warmer tint than other greens, the color remains lively throughout the changing light of the day. Apply it to both walls and trim to envelop the room in refreshing, happy color.

entryway with blue door and trim Credit: Courtesy of Farrow & Ball

Stone Blue No. 86

Stone Blue is a classic blue that toggles easily between vintage-inspired and contemporary designs. Incorporate this timeless paint color as an accent on furniture, doors, or a standout architectural feature. Embrace an antique feel with a matte or chalky finish, or choose a glossy sheen for extra brilliance.

green bedroom with red and white striped ceiling Credit: Courtesy of Farrow & Ball

Incarnadine No. 248