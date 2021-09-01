These Warm, Nostalgic Paint Colors Will Be Everywhere in 2022, According to Farrow & Ball
The U.K. paint company unveiled its predictions for the top colors of 2022. See which comforting shades will brighten our homes in the coming year.
Many design trends that have emerged over the past year are rooted in a comforting sense of nostalgia. This longing for the past can be seen in the rise of grandmillennial style, for example, and the shift from cool grays to warm, earthy colors, including beige. And now, the U.K.-based paint company Farrow & Ball has perfectly encapsulated this collective wistfulness in its picks for the top five paint colors for 2022.
Inspired by folk tradition and craftsmanship, the shades were chosen by Joa Studholme, Farrow & Ball's color curator, to evoke "the virtues of a simple life." The playful assortment includes elevated versions of classic primary colors, a cheerful shade of green, and a warm, grounding white. "They are an eclectic mix of the pure and the humble that evokes the warmth and harmony of a more innocent age while celebrating life today," Studholme said in a press release.
The key to pulling off these nostalgic hues in the modern era is to use them in unexpected ways. See Farrow & Ball's 2022 color trend predictions, and learn how to use them for a fresh yet familiar look.
Babouche No. 223
A bright and bold yellow, Babouche brings sunny color to walls, cabinetry, floors, and more. Although it can be intense when used in large doses, the effect is "always dignified and never garish," according to Farrow & Ball. To lean into the color's elegant feel, pair it with a creamy off-white to form a classic checkerboard pattern, as seen in this bathroom.
School House White No. 291
Designed to mimic the color used in old schoolhouses, this soft off-white can be used to create timeless, inviting rooms. Its warm undertone delivers a familiar, old-fashioned look that works beautifully in traditional-style interiors. Or combine this pared-back neutral with brighter colors in a modern two-tone look.
Breakfast Room Green No. 81
This shade of green was inspired by the bright, cheery look of traditional east-facing breakfast rooms. Because it has a slightly warmer tint than other greens, the color remains lively throughout the changing light of the day. Apply it to both walls and trim to envelop the room in refreshing, happy color.
Stone Blue No. 86
Stone Blue is a classic blue that toggles easily between vintage-inspired and contemporary designs. Incorporate this timeless paint color as an accent on furniture, doors, or a standout architectural feature. Embrace an antique feel with a matte or chalky finish, or choose a glossy sheen for extra brilliance.
Incarnadine No. 248
Incarnadine is a rich, strong crimson color that blends well with equally dramatic hues like black or navy for a sumptuous look. Or juxtapose it with bright white for a punchy, graphic effect. Gold accents and warm wood tones add even more depth to the intense shade of red.
