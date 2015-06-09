To add color to a room without overwhelming the space, opt for a soft, muted shade like Gervase Yellow. "When I'm using a color rather than a neutral for walls, I pick in the golden range," says designer Barry Dixon. "With a little tone of green peeking through, this yellow is not so intense that it's overly dramatic. It's warm and embracing—not one of those overly cheerful yellows. It's a subtle yellow you'll never tire of." Yellow is a popular wall color because it brightens rooms and is versatile enough to go with almost any style of furniture or accent. Gervase Yellow is a muted hue that has these attributes yet isn't too intense for rooms with lots of natural light.