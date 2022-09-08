Each fall, paint companies and interior design experts predict the colors that will shape our homes in the coming year. While the hues of 2022 centered around back-to-nature shades of green, 2023 is all about self-expression. See which paint colors the pros have forecasted thus far, then check back to find out all the predictions for the 2023 colors of the year as they're announced.

Courtesy of PPG

Vining Ivy by Glidden

Nods to nature continue to be popular, and Vining Ivy blends blue and green for a tranquil backdrop. The color of the year 2023 from Glidden Paint by PPG works well with both contemporary and classic styles. "[Vining Ivy] is energizing yet grounding, and it works in literally any space," said Ashley McCollum, Glidden color expert, in a press release. "Its versatility takes the guesswork out of design, leaving consumers with more time to indulge in the things that matter most to them."

Pair the blue-green jewel tone with wood finishes, stone accents, and rich textures for a room that borrows from the outdoors. Or opt for smaller doses of Vining Ivy on trim, furniture, or cabinetry for a subtle dose of the soothing paint color.

Courtesy of Dutch Boy

Rustic Greige by Dutch Boy

For a cozy, goes-with-everything color, turn to Rustic Greige from Dutch Boy. The 2023 color of the year is a blend of gray and beige with subtle red undertones that pair well with today's trending earth-tone paint colors. Rustic Greige wraps a room in warmth, making it perfect for kitchens, bedrooms, and family spaces alike. "The importance of overall well-being remains a primary focus in everyday lives," said Ashley Banbury, Dutch Boy senior color designer, in a press release. "That's why more DIYers are dedicating time and energy to designing personal spaces that make them feel cozy, protected, and calm." The color grounds three color custom palettes⁠—Plush, Wistful, and Botanic⁠—which showcase the neutral's versatility.

Courtesy of Valspar

2023 Colors of the Year by Valspar

Valspar selected 12 livable paint colors, including soft neutrals, sweet pastels, and soothing shades of blue and green. "[They] are usable shades that encourage self-expression and anyone can envision in their space," said Sue Kim, Valspar color marketing manager, in a press release. Soft shades of pink and purple, including Gentle Violet (pictured above) and Southern Road, add sophisticated yet subtle color to walls, while rich, restorative blues and greens, including Flora and Everglade Deck, pair well with wood tones and brass accents.

The collection launched alongside Valspar's "Color-Verse," a virtual home that allows consumers to try out the 2023 colors of the year.