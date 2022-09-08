Decorating Choosing Color Paint Colors Every 2023 Color of the Year We Know So Far The paint predictions include neutrals, soothing blues, and warm earth tones. By Caitlin Sole Caitlin Sole Instagram Caitlin Sole is the senior home editor at BHG. She is a writer and editor with nearly a decade of interior design expertise. She has vast experience with digital media, including SEO, photo shoot production, video production, eCommerce content, print collaboration, and custom sales content. Learn about BHG's Editorial Process Published on September 8, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email Each fall, paint companies and interior design experts predict the colors that will shape our homes in the coming year. While the hues of 2022 centered around back-to-nature shades of green, 2023 is all about self-expression. See which paint colors the pros have forecasted thus far, then check back to find out all the predictions for the 2023 colors of the year as they're announced. Courtesy of PPG Vining Ivy by Glidden Nods to nature continue to be popular, and Vining Ivy blends blue and green for a tranquil backdrop. The color of the year 2023 from Glidden Paint by PPG works well with both contemporary and classic styles. "[Vining Ivy] is energizing yet grounding, and it works in literally any space," said Ashley McCollum, Glidden color expert, in a press release. "Its versatility takes the guesswork out of design, leaving consumers with more time to indulge in the things that matter most to them." Pair the blue-green jewel tone with wood finishes, stone accents, and rich textures for a room that borrows from the outdoors. Or opt for smaller doses of Vining Ivy on trim, furniture, or cabinetry for a subtle dose of the soothing paint color. Glidden's Color of the Year 2023 Is a Moody Blend of 2 Favorite Colors Courtesy of Dutch Boy Rustic Greige by Dutch Boy For a cozy, goes-with-everything color, turn to Rustic Greige from Dutch Boy. The 2023 color of the year is a blend of gray and beige with subtle red undertones that pair well with today's trending earth-tone paint colors. Rustic Greige wraps a room in warmth, making it perfect for kitchens, bedrooms, and family spaces alike. "The importance of overall well-being remains a primary focus in everyday lives," said Ashley Banbury, Dutch Boy senior color designer, in a press release. "That's why more DIYers are dedicating time and energy to designing personal spaces that make them feel cozy, protected, and calm." The color grounds three color custom palettes—Plush, Wistful, and Botanic—which showcase the neutral's versatility. Courtesy of Valspar 2023 Colors of the Year by Valspar Valspar selected 12 livable paint colors, including soft neutrals, sweet pastels, and soothing shades of blue and green. "[They] are usable shades that encourage self-expression and anyone can envision in their space," said Sue Kim, Valspar color marketing manager, in a press release. Soft shades of pink and purple, including Gentle Violet (pictured above) and Southern Road, add sophisticated yet subtle color to walls, while rich, restorative blues and greens, including Flora and Everglade Deck, pair well with wood tones and brass accents. The collection launched alongside Valspar's "Color-Verse," a virtual home that allows consumers to try out the 2023 colors of the year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit