For many, ceiling colors are an afterthought. In fact, many have only lived with various shades of matte white. While crisp, bright shades will always have their place, today’s top designers are creating uniquely soothing interiors by showcasing soft shades of color up above.

For traditionalists, sticking with white can be a safe bet. But if you’re looking to capture a designer look or try something new, consider a soothing shade from nature for your ceilings. “I love opting for soft shades of blue on a ceiling for a wow factor,” says Nicole Gibbons, interior designer and founder of Claire Paint. “It gives the feeling of a fresh, open sky and brings calm to a space.”

Whether neutral, serene, or slightly statement-making, these expert-recommended ceiling paint colors can elevate your rooms and foster feelings of peace and tranquility.

Expert Advice for Choosing a Ceiling Color

To achieve a consistent look that pairs well with your current wall color, Loffredo recommends using the same wall color for the ceiling but changing the finish to flat.“If all the trimwork is Sherwin-Williams' Alabaster, then I continue the Alabaster on the ceiling, but I change the sheen,” she says. “If a room doesn’t feature trimwork such as crown molding, then I’d continue the color of the wall onto the ceiling and change the sheen." This creates relaxing consistency within the space while also adding polish.

Ultimately, giving your ceiling color consideration throughout the design process can go a long way, no matter the color you choose. “Painting your ceiling can really elevate your space,” Gibbons says. “If you’re going for white, it can take your space from feeling drab to looking fresh and bright. And if you opt for a color on your ceiling, it is a fantastic way to draw the eye up while also bringing a sense of drama and high design to your room.” For a reliably soothing ceiling shade, Gibbons recommends Headspace as well as the traditional crisp-white Snow Day.