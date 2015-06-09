17 Distinctive Ways to Decorate with Blue Walls in Every Shade

A delicate blue paint color covers the walls in this bedroom and is picked up again in the patterned curtains, stools, and throw pillows. The wall color is twinged with gray, which helps the hue read as a neutral. The muted shade stands back to let other elements, such as the sculptural ivory headboard, stand out. Subtle patterns around the room draw the eye in for a closer look, while the few pops of pink create visual interest without overpowering.