17 Distinctive Ways to Decorate with Blue Walls in Every Shade
Blue Bedroom Walls
A saturated shade of teal brings cozy vibes to this boho-inspired blue bedroom. The dark wall color is lightened up with an eclectic mix of textures and colors, including mustard yellow and hot pink. White bedding and furnishings stand out against the blue walls for a high-contrast look.
Blue-Gray Walls
Shades of blue with distinct gray undertones can act more like a neutral than a traditional color. This blue-gray wall color creates a sophisticated backdrop that lets an oversize piece of colorful artwork take center stage. Pale wood flooring and window treatments with a subtle ombre effect visually recede to keep the focus on the vibrant yellows, pinks, and greens in the art.
Glossy Blue Living Room Walls
Dark colors are often assumed to make rooms appear smaller, but a high-gloss sheen can help achieve the opposite effect. Here, deep blue walls reflect light around to help visually expand the small living room. Warm brass accents pair with coral and magenta tones to create a lively space that feels anything but dark and gloomy.
Navy Blue Walls
Navy blue is a classic wall color that works well in formal spaces like dining rooms. For a look that's more whimsical than serious, however, try pairing the color with energetic shades of pastel pink, mint green, or turquoise. Incorporate off-white or ivory hues elsewhere to balance the palette.
Blue Living Rooms Ideas
Painting an entire room one color can foster an intimate, comforting atmosphere. This living room is splashed in rich sapphire blue from top to bottom with the same shade covering the walls, fireplace mantel and surround, trim, and ceiling. When accented with brown leather and faded red, the effect is both luxurious and inviting.
Steel-Blue Walls
Blue pairs well with nearly all neutral shades, including white, brown, gray, and black. When selecting the right color to pair with blue walls, try varying the temperatures in your palette. In this bedroom, for example, warm neutrals supplied by wood floors, a cowhide rug, and accents made from natural materials help balance the cool tones of the steel-blue walls.
Blue Color Combinations
Hues that appear opposite each other on the color wheel, called complementary colors, form dynamic combinations that naturally work well. Blue and orange are two such colors that look good together in a variety of tints. When used in saturated shades, like the cobalt blue walls and vibrant orange chair seen here, this color scheme creates a high-energy, striking look.
Navy Blue Bedroom Walls
Considered one of the most relaxing colors, navy blue is ideal for bedroom walls. This soothing shade helps create a cocoon-like atmosphere that's ideal for sleeping spaces. To keep dark navy walls from looking too somber, lighten the look with white trim or cream-colored bedding and decor.
Blue and White Walls
If an all-blue living room feels like too much of a commitment, use wall treatments to embrace a two-tone look. In this living area, dark navy and burnt orange hues are balanced out with clean white wainscoting. The chocolate brown sofa is a steady anchor in a room full of interesting wall treatments and contrasting colors.
Blue Dining Room
Pairing icy blue walls with plenty of white accents helps the color come off as cool, not frigid. In this dining room, clean-lined chairs and light fixtures stay true to the simplistic mentality of the room. Wood finishes and a natural weave area rug soften the space, giving it a more organic feel.
Dark Blue Walls in Small Spaces
When using dark colors in small spaces, try pairing dark teal or navy walls with lighter woods such as maple, ash, or birch to make the room feel lighter. Incorporate whites or even very light grays to soften the look even further. Lighter oranges and yellows are accent colors that will always pop against deeper blues like teal and navy. Add gold picture frames and lamps for a little shine. The reflective surfaces will bounce light around the room.
Light Blue Bedroom
A delicate blue paint color covers the walls in this bedroom and is picked up again in the patterned curtains, stools, and throw pillows. The wall color is twinged with gray, which helps the hue read as a neutral. The muted shade stands back to let other elements, such as the sculptural ivory headboard, stand out. Subtle patterns around the room draw the eye in for a closer look, while the few pops of pink create visual interest without overpowering.
Blue Walls with Natural Colors
Natural colors, such as chocolate, mossy green, grays, and whites, will pair well with blue walls. The gray-blue paint color in this room has a plucked-from-nature look that pairs well with other cool, earthy colors. The moss green pillows and dove gray couches work to create a tranquil space. To keep the room from feeling too dark, the walls are trimmed with bright white.
Pale Blue Walls
Blue takes a feminine turn when paired with shades of pink and furniture with graceful lines. The pale blue walls are subtle, but the hot pink hydrangeas and pillows pack plenty of punch to keep the room feeling friendly. The cream furniture and area rug create a clean palette, leaving room to experiment with other colors as time goes on. Gold picture frames jump off the powder blue walls.
Blue Bedroom Ideas
Pale blue walls create a relaxed atmosphere in this bedroom. Shades of the wall color are used throughout the entire room and the monochromatic palette is restrained, yet serene and classic. Navy blue on the accent pillows, bed skirts, and accessories anchor the color palette. Accent pillows are in a darker navy blue and the bed skirt follows suit. Crisp, white linens bring extra light to the room without overpowering the shades of blue. This space shows that using only a few colors can make for an exciting and unique space.
Bold Blue Walls
For saturated paint colors like the deep teal on these living room walls, timid accent colors in barely-there shades won't register against the strong wall color. Pair blue walls with equally vibrant colors to create a bold, daring look. Here, pea-green chairs pop against the teal walls, while a coral color is used sparingly in the pillows, adding another punch of color to wake up the room.
Blue Walls with Red Accents
Sapphire blue finds a solid companion in ruby red. The classic color combination, especially when used in jewel-box tones, lends rooms a traditional vibe. This space uses dark blue walls as a backdrop for the red accents scattered throughout the room. Neutrals found in the couch, chair, and area rug balance the bold hues. A white ceiling and trimwork brighten the look, making the small room feel slightly taller and more open.