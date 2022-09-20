The Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year Is Here

If you could capture that golden hour glow around sunset when the clouds are kissed with a blushy coral color, what would you do with it? Maybe you'd treasure it within a custom art project or paint your bedroom walls with it. This late-day sunny shade inspired the Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year, Canyon Ridge. A subtle spin on terra-cotta, it skews more sunbaked clay than cayenne pepper for a near-neutral ideal on walls.

Playing off last year's dusty green tones, this year's pick for the color of the year is also inspired by nature. But instead of the lush greens, we're thinking of sunsets over sweeping desert landscapes, like the red rock spires of Zion National Park. The color is a versatile design choice and works well painted across a full room or as a subtle accent wall. Available exclusively at Walmart, the shade is ideal for indoor DIY projects.

Carson Downing

Better Homes & Gardens Canyon Ridge ($32, Walmart)

Orange and blue are opposites on the color wheel, which makes them a can't-miss combination for BHG Style and Design Director Jessica Thomas. To give the combo a fresh spin, she paired this soft terra-cotta with bright blue accessories. "Cobalt has a vibrancy that makes this classic pairing feel modern," she says. If you love the colors but your home skews farmhouse, tweak the tone of the blue. "Rustic rooms may call for darker denim blue accents," Thomas says. "For traditional decor, make it navy."

"Canyon Ridge would also be serene in a bedroom when paired with wood tones and linen bedding," Thomas adds. Artist and DIY Expert Brittni Mehlhoff points out that green makes another sublime pairing. "Almost any color green would look great with Canyon Ridge, from deeper forest greens and olives to brighter greens as well."

Bring this sunbaked coral shade into your home with inspiration from our editors and some of our favorite DIYers.

How to Use Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart Color of the Year 2023 in Your Home

Carson Downing

Canyon Ridge Wall Color with Stencil

In this project, featured in the October issue of Better Homes & Gardens, Jessica Thomas used Canyon Ridge as the wall color with a modern stencil pattern in off-white for a lively entryway. "This color is earthy and grounding like a desert landscape. We paired it with cobalt blue for energy, but it can also be paired with a mossy green or more monochromatic earthy hues for a more serene look," Thomas says.

Courtesy of Lazy Haven / Nicole Wright

Canyon Ridge Ceiling Sunburst

DIY expert Nicole Wright from Lazy Haven, who made a statement in her daughter's bedroom with Canyon Ridge, says that the hue works well in both serene and energetic spaces.

Nicole Wright "The great thing about Canyon Ridge is that it can pair really well with very neutral colors such as tans and whites. It also looks natural with terra cotta elements and live greenery for a modern southwest feel. But it can also stand its ground with other bright colors such as pinks and turquoise to really create a fun environment." — Nicole Wright

Inspired by a trip to a national park, Nicole painted the entire ceiling with this desert-inspired shade and used trim pieces to create the sunburst around the ceiling light fixture.

Courtesy of Paper and Stitch

Canyon Ridge Wall Art

"This color just screams happiness to me. It's cheerful, warm, and inviting," says Brittni Mehlhoff, artist and DIY expert at Paper and Stitch. She used Canyon Ridge to create a dramatic work of art for her dining room.

Courtesy of ToolBox Divas

Canyon Ridge Window Seat

"Canyon Ridge is a great accent color for cabinets. I would put this in any space that needs to be brightened up," says Timisha Porcher of ToolBox Divas, who used the color on a window seat she built and transformed a formerly empty corner in her kitchen into a bold focal point.

Better Homes & Gardens 2023 Color of the Year, Canyon Ridge is available now. Try using it to create your own DIY projects or paint an entire room. The vibrant color will transform your space and make it feel cozy and warm.