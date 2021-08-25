Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

PPG is the first paint company to announce its selection for the 2022 color of the year. Check out all the must-have shades heading into the new year, according to some of the biggest names in paint.

Color resonates in distinct ways for different people. During the turbulence of the COVID-19 pandemic, some gravitated toward soothing neutrals while others immersed themselves in bright, uplifting colors. Now, as we begin to imagine a post-pandemic world, the colors that fill our homes and lives will again vary widely, but certain trends are likely to emerge—and some experts are already predicting the top 2022 paint colors.

Each year, paint companies and color experts reveal their picks for the shade that best encapsulates the current period. Their choices for color of the year often draw on trends in pop culture, fashion, technology, and design from around the world, and the results are starting to roll in for 2022. PPG is the first major paint company to announce its selection, but there will be many more to come. See if this popular shade resonates with you, then check back to find out all the 2022 colors of the year as they're announced.

kitchen dining nook with light green walls Credit: Courtesy of PPG

Olive Sprig by PPG

PPG selected a soft, organic shade of green called Olive Sprig PPG1125-4 as its 2022 color of the year. Reminiscent of a soothing aloe vera plant or velvety sage leaves, the gray-green color was chosen to represent regrowth and the resiliency of nature as we adapt to new ways of living post-pandemic. The lush mid-tone feels familiar and grounding, and it's versatile enough to be used as a livelier alternative to traditional neutrals.

"DIYers, property managers, designers, and architects are shifting away from the stark, neutral palettes of yesterday and opting for color in all forms," said Amy Donato, senior color marketing manager at PPG paint, in a press release. "Call it rebellion, but we are certainly here for the resurgence of optimistic colors to guide us into a new era of home design."