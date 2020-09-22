Sherwin-Williams Just Announced Its 2021 Color of the Year

Each year, paint companies and color authorities single out a shade that perfectly captures the current moment in design, gathering insights from pop culture, fashion, architecture, and technology trends. And after all the turbulence of 2020, we're looking forward to a fresh start and ways to add color to our lives in the new year. Kicking off the color predictions for the upcoming year, Sherwin-Williams just announced a rich, bold neutral as its 2021 color of the year.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Inspired by nature, Urbane Bronze SW 7048 is a warm, grounding shade of gray-brown intended to reflect our current need for serenity and stability. "The home is now the ultimate retreat from the world, and color is an easy and effective way to create a personal haven," said Sue Wadden, director of color marketing at Sherwin-Williams, in a press release. "Urbane Bronze encourages you to create a sanctuary space for mindful reflection and renewal."

Image zoom Courtesy of Sherwin-Williams

Gray undertones balance the earthy brown to create a dark, deeply comforting color that reminds of burnished metal or timeworn stone. Though intensely saturated, Urbane Bronze makes a subtle, sophisticated statement when used as a primary or accent color. Try it on all four walls in a bedroom or den to envelop the room in a cozy atmosphere. For a sleek, contemporary look, paint built-ins or kitchen cabinetry in Urbane Bronze, then finish the surrounding walls in a warm white to offset the darkness. The bold shade also works well in smaller doses, such as on your front door or an accent wall in the living room.

To bring out the color's organic feel, Wadden suggests decorating with furniture made from natural materials, including wood, stone, and woven fabrics. For depth, choose accents that supply a variety of textures, such as worn leather, faux sheepskin, and aged metals.