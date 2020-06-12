Top 10 Expert-Recommended Gray Paint Colors, Plus How to Pick the Best Shade
These shades of gray are anything but gloomy.Read More
15 Soothing Paint Colors to Try Now, According to Designers
Encourage relaxation with these paint color recommendations from trusted design experts.Read More
Goodbye Gray, Hello Earth Tones: Our 2020 Paint Color Forecast
The predictions are in for the hottest paint colors of the year.Read More
Sherwin-Williams Just Announced Its 2020 Color of the Year and We'll Be Using It Everywhere
The company's latest announcement will make you want to pick up a paintbrush.Read More
Here’s Every 2020 Color of the Year So Far
It might be a new decade, but this shade of green is pure '80s.Read More
10 Best White Paint Colors—According to Experts
There’s a lot to consider when choosing a white paint color. Let the experts help make your decision easier.Read More