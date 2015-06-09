While it may not be the flashiest color, brown is actually far from boring. Learn how to create stunning color combos with brown for stunning room looks.

The color brown too often gets a bad rap by those who label it as lackluster or boring. Instead, the focus should be on the rich earthy quality that brown possesses. Warmer than black or charcoal gray, deep browns are rich, enveloping, and dramatic.

Image zoom Credit: Jay Wilde

Brown & White Color Scheme

The earthy hues of brown will always be enhanced when contrasted with crisp white. The tall wainscot in this bathroom is a winning combination with the chocolate brown color above it, the two working together to increase the drama. Without the white wall treatment, the bathroom would feel too dark, but with it the walnut stain on the vanity becomes a focal point.

Image zoom Credit: Greg Scheidemann

Brown & Warm Hues Color Scheme

Nature puts on quite the vibrant display in the fall season. Capture the popular hues of autumn year-round with oranges, yellows, and warm brown tones repeated throughout the home. A brown sofa is a practical choice, as is wood furniture. Up the energy and create a more inviting space by peppering it with artwork, throw pillows, or decorative accents in shades of rust, mustard, and amber.

Image zoom Credit: Brie Williams

Brown & Blue Color Scheme

Brown and blue are made for each other since the cool tones in the blues harmonize with the warmer ones found in wood furniture. The judicious use of bold blue on the upholstered dining room chairs and decorative vases adds modern flair to these traditional furnishings.

Image zoom Credit: Helen Norman

Brown & Pastels Color Scheme

Restful shades of green and pink pretty up a sitting room but a good dose of brown will ground these pastel hues and lend a sophisticated touch. Pale pastels will never appear juvenile when dramatic brown fabrics or wood furniture are near.

Image zoom Credit: John Bessler

Brown, Green & Blue Color Scheme

Kelly green and pale blues are cooler colors that contrast nicely with the warmth of brown and energize this family room. Choose patterned accent chairs, window panels, and colorful pillows in these hues to rejuvenate a space anchored by a brown sofa.

Image zoom Credit: Gordon Beall

Brown & Yellow Color Scheme

In any room that possesses a warm palette fusing together tans, taupes, and medium-tone browns, any accent color will partner nicely. The large-scale botanical yellow artwork and bright accent pillows pop against a neutral background in this stylish living room that combines traditional and modern style.

Brown and Purple

Image zoom Credit: Greg Scheidemann

Brown & Purple Color Scheme

Dark-stained wood cabinetry paired with plum walls heighten the drama in a bathroom. These deeper colors aren't timid or shy; their depth together enriches the space and conveys an air of sophistication. Look to less saturated purples with a gray or brown undertone as the best complement to brown cabinets or furniture.

Image zoom Credit: Stacey Branford

Shades of Brown Color Scheme