Once again, the catwalk has inspired the world of interior design. After millennial pink seemed to be unstoppable for two years, a new favorite color is emerging: Gen Z yellow.

As you might have guessed, Gen Z yellow is named after the generation younger than millennials. “Yellow represents vitality and ambition, traits we’re seeing in this upcoming generation of tastemakers,” says Erika Woelfel, the leading color expert at Behr. Those born after the mid-2000s have embraced saturated shades of yellow in tees, hats, and accessories, while celebrities have even taken it to the red carpet.

From the runway straight to your home, it's easy to incorporate this sunny shade into your existing decor. “(Yellow adds) a strong sense of energy and positivity—two things homeowners often seek when selecting a bold color—but adaptable, muted versions can be equally as beautiful,” says Erika.

Below are a few of our favorite rooms that feature Gen Z yellow. Copy the looks or use them as inspiration to create a design all your own. Just don’t forget to snap a pic for Instagram!

Gen Z yellow is all about being big, bold, and unapologetic. Those are the three perfect adjectives to describe this eclectic corner. While few people might paint an entire room saturated yellow, these homeowners went all-in, and the risk paid off.

Shades of yellow are most frequently found in the kitchen. Whether in the form of a bowl of lemons or a colorful piece of art, yellow creates a bright, cheerful place in which to cook and host. Paired with a Persian rug, dining chairs in a muted shade of Gen Z yellow keep this kitchen contemporary.

Individually, you might not notice this bedroom's subtle hints of Gen Z yellow—the quilt, a bedside bouquet, lumbar pillows, and stunning pop-art posters. But together they make a cohesive color statement. Against a black wall, Gen Z yellow takes a much bolder tone than when paired with a white wall.

Art is a simple, non-committal way to incorporate Gen Z yellow into your home. This abstract piece brings color, texture, and a bit of grounding to a dining room corner. Make your own abstract art using various brushes, sponges, and stroke techniques.

Like millennial pink, Gen Z yellow encompasses multiple shades, from muted to very saturated. This sofa lies somewhere in the middle of that spectrum. Even in front of an impressive gallery wall, a yellow sofa stands out. A maximalist might dress up the room with additional prints and colors, such as this homeowner did, while a minimalist could just add a pillow or two and keep surrounding furnishings sleek and simple.

Luckily, Gen Z yellow pairs well with another color that continues to grow in popularity: gray. Against this charcoal sofa, a mustard yellow throw really pops. Small accents, like a blanket, table lamp, or a throw pillow, are easy to incorporate with existing decor.

We can’t help but wonder if the pineapple décor trend helped inspire Gen Z yellow. As shown in this powder room, yellow pineapple wallpaper provides a fresh look above traditional wainscoting. In a small space with Gen Z yellow, keep the rest of the decor simple to avoid a dizzying design.

Maybe it’s because these lockers remind us of grade school, but we can’t think of a better way to decorate with Gen Z yellow. The mustard tone looks almost neutral against crisp white walls, and the rugs below offer an extra pop of color. Bonus: Installing extra shelves within the lockers gives you added storage in a mudroom.

