Invoke peaceful vibes in your nest with hues inspired by blue-tone eggs. This soft shade of blue-green is Ontario-based decorator Michael Penney's signature hue. "Robin's-egg blue is a good beginner color," he says. "We see it in the sky and water all around us, so our eye is used to it." However, this pale blue can be difficult to pick from paint chips. "If you look at a real egg, it has a dash of green with the blue," Penney says. "Choose from blues that neighbor greens."

This livable hue can underscore the palette of a whole house. "Maybe it's the walls in your living room and the ceiling in your bedroom, a table in the den, and china in the dining room," Penney says.

Paint colors pictured: