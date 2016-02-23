Top Organizing Tips for Closets
Primp Station
If you have empty wall space in your closet, take advantage of it! This wall-mounted desk will hold all your jewelry and accessories. Above, line the wall with hooks for hats and scarves and place laundry bins below.
Purse Display
Stacking your purses or clutches in a pile won't do them any good. Protect your favorite bags and make them more visible with clear shelf dividers. Place prized bags in their own compartment and group smaller items together in another.
Closet Systems
Closet systems and bedroom closet organizers can help you make the most of the space you have. This space implements several smart walk-in closet organization ideas: hanging bars, cubby storage, and drawers help organize clothing and ensure that everything has a place. Narrow storage up top keeps the floor clean.
Shelf It
You might think adding more shelves is the best way to organize clothes in a closet—but this is not always true. The shelves themselves take up inches of precious storage space, and too many of them can make it difficult to stack or remove items. It's best to design shelves that will fit the various items you have to store.
Clean Up and Clear Out
Plan a closet makeover by measuring your current closet to determine hanging requirements and storage needs. Keep these measurements handy as you shop for bedroom closet organizers. Next, you'll need to clear everything out of the closet so the new system can be installed. This is a good time evaluate the content of your closet. One of the best ways to organize clothes in a closet is to keep clutter at bay by regularly going through items you can no longer use and donating them to charity.
Double Duty
While ample closet space is a dream, too much space can be wasted and leave room for clutter to pile up. In homes where space is at a premium, finding a place for everything can be a challenge. The solution for both scenarios? Double up. Determine what other function your bedroom closet can serve, such as a laundry room. Zoning is key in a dual-purpose space: Clearly distinguish where the closet storage ends and where the next function begins.
Closet Armoire
Don't have a lot of closet space? Freestanding armoires are perfect for customizable storage space to take the place of a closet. Although not technically a closet, these savvy pieces can borrow from smart small closet organization ideas. Here, wire shelving in ready-to-assemble cabinets mimics traditional bedroom closet organizers. The shelving maximizes storage space and allows for easy organization of foldable garments. A tiered shelf stores shoes at the bottom of the cabinet, while sweaters and seasonal accessories are placed in baskets on the top shelf.
Easy Ways to Organize Your Closet
Restore order in your closet. These these must-know storage secrets will help you clear out the clutter and find a spot for everything. Plus, see how a few DIY closet organizer ideas can yield custom storage for less.
Kid's Closet Tips
Fabric storage bins help keep an open closet neat, organized, and presentable. Double rods on both sides of the storage tower provide extra space for shirt and pants storage. To make it easier for kids to stick with your organization system, try this DIY closet organizer idea: Apply adhesive picture labels to the outside of the fabric bins.
Maximize Small Space
Evaluate every inch of a small closet to maximize limited space. One of the best small closet organization ideas is to utilize over-the-door storage, which is great for shoes and belts—items that take up unnecessary space in the closet. Bins and baskets allow quick, out-of-the-way storage for grab-and-go items like socks and underclothes. Uniform hangers, though a simple detail, help keep your closet neat and tidy.
Be Flexible
Your wardrobe changes with the season and through the years, and a closet that can adapt will support the shifts. When planning your closet, look for features that are adjustable. These acrylic drawer dividers can be rearranged to suit any number of items, including scarves, belts, socks, and more.
Space Management
Calculate Your Space
Small closet organization ideas rely on careful space planning. A combination of cubbies, shelves, and rods can be deployed to accommodate any number of organizing needs. Make a list of your storage needs and match it with the right storage solution. Map out the placement and size of shelves and rod lengths and move onto the fun part: installation and organizing!
Folding Clothes
You might find that folding is one of the best way to organize clothes in a closet. Meryl Starr, a professional organizer in New York and author of The Organizing Workbook, recommends these tips for folding clothes within your closet.
Shelves should be about 12 inches deep, roughly the depth of a stack of clothes. You don't want a lot of wasted space in front or behind.
Ventilated shelves promote airflow around folded clothes, which cuts down on the possibility of mold, mildew, and pests.
Group like with like (jeans with jeans, etc.). Same-size items stack more neatly. Put clothes you use most in the center at eye level.
Don't stack higher than about a foot, and leave at least 6 inches between the top of the stack and the next shelf for easy reaching in.
Add drawers to collect smaller items. If you don't have drawers, use a basket or two. Position drawers below eye level so it's easy to peer in.
Storage for Shoes
If you love shoes and deciding how to store them is your main closet woe, try these tips from John Trosko, a professional organizer and co-author of The Experts’ Guide to Doing Things Faster.
--Slim shoes, such as flats and flip-flops, can be stored two to a cubby. Use spare slots for belts, scarves, and clutches.
--Drawers give the closet a polished, built-in look, plus handy closet door storage for folded clothes. Bulky items like sweaters and purses can go on the open shelves.
--Eke out another sliver of storage by putting a shallow basket on the shelf below the top row of hanging clothes. Use it for things that fold up small, such as tights, tees, or socks.
Hanging Clothes
Hanging up clothing inside a closet is an easy way to keep clothing organized, especially if you have a lot of dress clothes, suits, or dresses. Lorie Marrero, creator of The Clutter Diet online program, recommends these tips as the best way to organize hanging clothes in closet:
--For the double-hang area, put the shortest clothes on the top rod and hang the bottom one as high as possible under them. Use space freed up near the floor for a shoe rack or storage bins.
--Organize garments by category and separate with hanging labels; the more specific the categories the better. For example, subdivide your shirts into short- and long-sleeve, or casual and dressy. Bonus points: Organize by color within a category.
--Keep shoes, purses, and jewelry in hanging organizers—there are dozens on the market—so you can see them alongside your clothes.
Slanted Shoe Rack
Storing shoes on slanted shelves makes it easier to see the shelf contents. Before installing slanted shelves, consider how many pairs of shoes you need to store and about what size they are. Boots will need more height than flats. You might want to space the shelves differently, or decide on uniform spacing based on the height of your tallest shoes. If you have a lot of tall boots, consider storing them elsewhere, such as beneath a hanging rod. Look for inserts that will help boot shafts stay upright at organizational stores.
Pull Down Bar
Movable clothing rods inside your wardrobe unit provide easy access to clothes while choosing outfits. The metal rod can be pushed up to keep clothes out of the way, or pulled down to shoulder height for more convenience. Built-in drawers hidden behind wardrobe doors also help with closet organization.
Accessory Storage
Use hat boxes or high-quality gift boxes for a quick, top-shelf storage option. Whether you need a place for belts, scarves, hats, or other smaller items, stylish boxes provide the perfect sized space and help keep little accessories in their place and out of the way. If space is limited, try this small closet organization idea: place hooks on the door as a quick, easy option for hanging handbags, scarves, or other accessories.
Built-In Drawers
Consider built-in drawers for storing sweaters, undergarments, and accessories. Shorter drawers might only store a stack of four T-shirts or two sweaters, which is beneficial because you don’t have to dig through a large stack to find what you’re looking for, but a series of shorter drawers might not offer the same amount of storage space as larger, taller drawers. When you have more drawers, it means you need to have more space for the tracks and other drawer hardware.
Lighting
Whether your closet is big or small, good lighting will make it even more functional. Look for ceiling-mount lighting that doesn’t need to be hardwired as a quick update for a reach-in closet. Lamps can be used in a walk-in closet for extra illumination, which is beneficial for dressing areas. If your walk-in closet has a window, install a light-blocking window covering. That way, you can keep out the natural light when you’re not using the closet. Constant sunlight might cause some clothing to fade.
Double Bars for Kids
For a narrow and short space, utilize this small closet organization idea: stair-step rods for kids’ clothing storage. Since their clothing is short and slender, you can hang one rod higher and further back in the closet and another bar lower and more toward the front to get a double layer of storage. Consider tension shower rods, which can be installed without making holes in the wall and are easier to change as the child gets older.
Double Bars for Adults
Using double closet rods—one over the other—is the best way to organize clothes in a closet and squeeze in more storage space, especially if you have taller ceilings. Be sure to measure the length of each item you'll be hanging there and allow another 6 inches of clearance above and below each rod. Blouses, shirts, skirts, jackets, and kids' clothes will all fit on double rods.
Closet Mirror
If your closet is also your dressing area, make it more functional by hanging a large mirror on the wall behind a dresser. Or consider hanging a floor-length mirror on a door.
Built-In Ironing Board
Cut down on your ironing time with an ironing board that’s always ready to go. Hang a wall-mount ironing board near an outlet and store the iron nearby. Simply fold down the board when you’re ready to iron. There are also ironing board cabinets that can be recessed into a wall.
Wire Drawers
See-through wire drawers make finding clothes or other items in your closet quick and easy. This metal pull-out bedroom closet organizer has drawers with various depths to fit into different sized spaces, and provides a more organized form of storage than simple cubbies would provide.
Laundry Sorter
Want to streamline laundry? Try this DIY closet organizer idea: place hooks on the back wall of your closets, above your laundry basket, for hanging bags to create an instant sorting center. Rather than tossing everything into the basket, use the bags for sorting delicates or undergarments, so on laundry day, you're ready to wash.
Velvet Lining
While most bedroom closet organizers focus on large items, a well-organized closet pays attention to the small things too. Utilize shallow drawers and velvet drawer organizers to keep your jewelry in order. With smart jewelry storage, you’ll say goodbye to lost earrings and tangled necklaces.
Bench Storage
A bench is prime for keeping bulky items, like large handbags or briefcases, out of sight. Both built-in benches or furniture pieces will do the trick. They’re also a perfect spot for storing extra blankets. Plus, a closet seat serves as a perch for folding laundry or putting on shoes.
Shoe Solution
If shoes flood your closet floor, develop a smart strategy for storing them. Keep the shoes you wear all the time accessible on shelves if you have room. Store seasonal and special-occasion shoes in easy-to-see clear plastic boxes on the top shelf of your closet. Or simply reuse the original box and attach a picture of the shoes to the front of the box.