Your Biggest Closet Problems, Solved: 15 Storage Solutions to Try Today

Problem: The entryway closet is crammed so full of stuff no one can find what they need.

Solution: Combine a variety of storage types to suit all the items you need to store near the door. Hooks are great for coats and bags, and wall-mounted wire baskets are ideal for corraling smaller items like sunglasses, umbrellas, and lunch bags. Store seasonal items (such as hats and gloves) in baskets on an upper shelf when you don't need them.