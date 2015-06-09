Your Biggest Closet Problems, Solved: 15 Storage Solutions to Try Today
Wrinkle-Free Clothes
Problem: Clothes get lost or badly wrinkled in your jam-packed closet.
Solution: Double up on hanging rods to give clothes more room to breathe. Use wooden hangers instead of plastic or metal to keep weightier shirts, jackets, and pants wrinkle-free.
Closet Organizing System
Problem: Your builder-basic closet doesn't meet your storage needs.
Solution: Install a custom closet system that combines open shelving and hanging rods in various heights. To ensure the components will fit, measure your space and sketch a plan before purchasing a system. Boost organization even further by adding other organizers, such as drawers, dividers, and bins, that best fit your wardrobe.
Handbag Holder
Problem: You don't know where to safely store purses and clutches.
Solution: Use an adjustable file sorter to store your handbag collection upright, which prevents bags from being damaged and keeps these everyday accessories easily accessible. You can adjust the two center dividers to create custom-size slots for your favorite purses, clutches, and wallets.
Seasonal Storage
Problem: You have no place to put seldom-used or seasonal items.
Solution: The top shelves of the closet aren't the best place to store everyday items, but this area is great for stashing extra pillows, linens, blankets, and other items you don't use year-round. Stash smaller objects in easy-to-grab handled baskets so you don't cause an avalanche when reaching for the upper shelves.
Family Catch-all Closet
Problem: The entryway closet is crammed so full of stuff no one can find what they need.
Solution: Combine a variety of storage types to suit all the items you need to store near the door. Hooks are great for coats and bags, and wall-mounted wire baskets are ideal for corraling smaller items like sunglasses, umbrellas, and lunch bags. Store seasonal items (such as hats and gloves) in baskets on an upper shelf when you don't need them.
Multi-Purpose Closet
Problem: You use your walk-in closet for more than just holding clothes.
Solution: Create a mini dressing table that you can use to store jewelry, small accessories, and other miscellaneous items. Choose a wall shelf with drawers and hang it at tabletop height using heavy-duty brackets. The floating design leaves free space below that can be used to house hampers or additional shallow shelving. Mount hooks above to hang hats, purses, and scarves.
Shared Kids' Closet
Problem: Toys, shoes, books, clothes, and more end up in a jumble on the floor of a shared kids' closet.
Solution: The secret is creating accessible storage solutions that involve the kids in the cleaning up process. Stash favorite toys and stuffed animals in baskets or buckets at a child-friendly height. Keep a step ladder nearby that they can use to reach higher-up areas. To keep clothing straight, tie different colored ribbons on hangers to indicate which items belong to which person.
Bathroom Storage Closet
Problem: The bathroom closet is a catch-all for cleaning products, appliances, and extra supplies.
Solution: Create zones for each function, such as consolidating all paper products on one shelf and using another one for laundry and ironing supplies. Use bins to hold smaller items like sponges, brushes, and cleaners. Choose clear containers or open bins with handles so you can easily find and grab what you need.
Outfit Planning Station
Problem: You need a place to plan out the next day's outfit.
Solution: Use a valet rod to choose, steam, and hang up tomorrow's clothes the night before. The expandable design lets you tuck it out of the way after you get dressed.
Buildable Closet Solution
Problem: Your small bedroom lacks a proper closet, and a full remodel is out of your budget.
Solution: Create your own custom closet with this bedroom storage idea. Outfit one wall with store-bought storage units that extend nearly floor-to-ceiling to fake a built-in look. Permanently secure the units to the wall for safety, then use the cabinets and drawers as a makeshift closet.
Shoe Storage
Problem: You have too many shoes and not enough storage space.
Solution: Use stackable shoe drawers to sort pairs on closet shelves. Store shoes singly or doubled-up inside the drawers, then use the top surface for even more storage. The drawers' see-through design makes it easy to spot the perfect pair.
Small but Mighty Closet Storage
Problem: Your small, shallow closet is positively overflowing.
Solution: Make the most of a tiny closet by splitting it into sections: one for clothes and the other for shoes, accessories, and other wardrobe essentials. Add a storage unit like a bookcase that fits your dimensions and use the open shelves to organize shoes and hats in clear view. Mount two tension rods (one high, one low) between the unit and the wall to double your hanging space.
Craft Supply Storage
Problem: Crafting and office supplies are taking over your workspace.
Solution: Outfit a nearby closet with basic wire shelving and a variety of baskets, boxes, bins, and other organizers to store paperwork and supplies. Designate a specific shelf for each type of item (paper crafting materials, gift wrap, important files and documents, sewing supplies). Make sure to place frequently used items on a middle shelf for easy access. Use a canvas pocket organizer to take advantage of behind-the-door storage space for smaller supplies.
Walk-In Laundry
Problem: Your current laundry setup is inconvenient because it's far from where you need it.
Solution: Install your washer and dryer in a closet near the bedroom. Route the plumbing from a nearby bath, and vent the dryer through the outside wall.
Easy-Reach Solution
Problem: Your small linen closet has one opening, making it hard to reach items in the back and on upper shelves.
Solution: Place out-of-season or rarely-used items at the back of the closet or on high shelves. Organize the most accessible parts of the closet by adding baskets, bins, and organizers like an over-the-door towel rack. Hang a small, foldable step stool from a hook on the door to use when you need to grab something from the top shelf.