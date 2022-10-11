10 Easy DIY Closet Organizer Ideas

There’s no need to blow your budget to keep your closet under control. Try these DIY closet organizers that benefit your wallet and your wardrobe.

By
Mary Cornetta
Headshot of organizer Mary Cornetta
Mary Cornetta
Mary Cornetta has been in the professional organizing industry for over 5 years. She knew she had a passion for decluttering and organization upon graduating Marist College in 2007, however, pursued it as a hobby instead of a career. All of that changed when Mary founded Sort and Sweet Inc on Long Island in 2017. Since then, she has worked hands-on and virtually with hundreds of clients to clear their clutter and create functional systems in their homes and offices. Mary runs the Sort and Sweet social media accounts, creating content and writing captions with organizing tips and inspiration for more than 12,000 followers. Recently relocated to Savannah, she continues to own and operate the business with the help of a talented team. Mary has been a weekly contributing writer for House Digest and has been interviewed as an expert by Martha Stewart Living, Real Simple, and Health magazines. She is the owner of the blog, Organized Overall, in which she details how she creates organization in her home.
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on October 11, 2022

It's easy to overdo it when shopping for home organization products, especially with new ones appearing on the market daily. While many can help streamline your clothing and maximize your closet storage, they can also add up quickly. More importantly, if you choose something that doesn't quite work for your space or your stuff, storage supplies can quickly turn into clutter and, as a result, a waste of hard-earned money.

Before running out to your nearest home store or placing an online order, consider repurposing or making organizers out of items you already own. Not only will it save you on a potentially unnecessary expense, but it's also eco-friendly. Check out the following DIY closet organizer ideas you can create on a dime.

industrial pipe used for hanging clothes
Jason Donnelly

1. Install a Wall-Mounted Rack

Create a mini garment rack without taking up any floor space by crafting together pipe fittings. A few elbow pieces, flanges, and steel piping come together to form this wall-mounted coat rack. Be sure to space it far enough away from the wall so you can comfortably fit hangers onto the rod. This is the perfect solution for an overstuffed closet. Use the rack to hang your favorite pieces or lay out your outfits for the upcoming days.

vanity in closet with hanging accessories
Marty Baldwin

2. Create a Gallery Wall

Adhesive hooks and decorative antique knobs work equally well for this DIY closet storage solution. You'll need an empty wall in or near your closet, plus accessories in need of a home. Decide exactly what you'd like to hang, whether hats, scarves, bags, or a combination, then space out the hooks accordingly. Once the hooks are adhered to the wall, arrange your things by owner and frequency of use, with the most-worn items at eye level.

plastic containers for jewelry organization
Jay Wilde

3. Give New Life to Old Containers

Losing the lids to plastic food storage containers is a common struggle. But next time they go missing, don't toss the container. Instead, place a few of them in a shallow drawer to sort your jewelry. Paint the rim with your favorite colors to categorize the contents further.

plastic hanging shelves for shoes
Marty Baldwin

4. Repurpose File Organizers

This DIY storage idea might be unconventional, but it will maximize every inch of closet space. Repurpose a set of vertical file folders and attach them to the inside of your closet door. Place a few pairs of your favorite flats or flip-flops inside for easy access as you're running out the door.

wicker basket with shoes
Adam Albright

5. Rethink a File Sorter

Have a desktop letter sorter on hand? Place one in a basket that's slightly larger to easily divide the container. Then place a few pairs of shoes into the compartments. The vertical dividers help keep shoes sorted and from getting squished. Be sure to take out the file sorter and shake the bin from time to time to prevent a pile-up of dirt.

close up of circular shoe storage
Kritsada Panichgul

6. Utilize PVC Pipes

Have some extra PVC piping from a recent home renovation project? Cut them to the length of the majority of your shoes and paint the plastic pipes a pretty color. Affix them in a stacked formation as high or wide as necessary and place the pyramid on the floor of your closet. Simply slide your shoes or slippers in and out with minimal effort.

close up of closet bar
Marty Baldwin

7. Upgrade a Rental Closet

Hangers don't always slide well on wire shelf closet systems. But if you're renting, or not in the position to renovate your closet, this storage hack can update it without making any permanent changes. Take a curtain or shower rod and suspend it from the wire shelf using snap-closure leather straps. Not only will this look good and help your clothes slide around, but it's also a snap to remove when it's time to move out.

closet with name dividers
Jay Wilde

8. Sort by Style

Big closets are a storage dream, but sometimes they make it hard to locate all of your belongings, especially if the lighting is less than ideal. Once you've organized your hanging clothes into categories, such as jackets, button-downs, and T-shirts, make finding and putting things away simpler by creating handmade divider labels. Search for downloadable label templates or create your own if you're crafty. Be sure to clearly mark where one section begins to make mornings a breeze.

organized closet space
Marty Baldwin

9. Plan Outfits in Advance

Planning a week of outfits on Sunday can significantly save time in your family's routine and perhaps let you sleep a bit more. Repurpose a hanging sweater cubby and iron on the first letter of each day of the week (or the whole word if there's space) within each cubby. Pack away outfits by the end of the weekend so you don't have to think about them again until Monday arrives.

Back of door storage shoes and sunglasses
Jay Wilde

10. Make a Mini To-Go Station

If you don't like your entryway items to be by the front door, you can quickly and easily create a drop zone in your bedroom. Grab an inexpensive towel bar and affix it to the side of your dresser or the back of a bedroom closet door. Use an S hook to hang a bucket for sunglasses, another for your set of keys, and a third for your everyday shoes so you can get ready in one place.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Best Closet Systems of 2022
The 9 Best Closet Systems of 2022 to Organize Clothes, Shoes, and More
closet shelving show organization and clothing
Our Best Shoe Storage Ideas for Your Closet, Entryway, and More
shoe closet organization shelves clothes heels
Closet Tips: Organize Clothes on Shelves, Hanging Items, and More
toiletry and towel storage in closet
How to Organize a Small Closet with Smart Storage
closet under stairs
11 Clever Design Ideas for Transforming Your Small Walk-In Closet
pantry with white bins
38 Organization Tips for Every Room in Your Home
Best Shower Caddies to Organize Your Shower
The 11 Best Shower Caddies of 2022 to Organize Your Shower
Best Ironing Boards of 2022, According to Pros
The 9 Best Ironing Boards of 2022, According to Pros
organized closet with shelving and labeled bins and baskets
10 Smart Strategies for Organizing Clothes in the Space You Have
Card Placeholder Image
Easy Closet Organizing Ideas to Keep Everything in Order
cubby storage bins in cabinet
21 Small-Space Organizing Ideas to Get the Most Out of Every Room
above view drawer organized shoes hats
How to Eliminate Clutter So You'll Love Your Space Again
modern Scandinavian-style entry hooks hats concrete floors storage
6 Hat Storage Ideas to Organize Your Favorite Accessories
Metal basket with items in cups
21 Affordable Storage Ideas Using Everyday Items
baby closet
Kids' Closet Organization Ideas
Desk with wall hanging organizer
17 Simple Storage Projects You Can Accomplish This Weekend