Organize Your Closet with These 13 Clever Storage Products You Can Buy Online

If you find yourself rummaging through your closet struggling to find those perfect skinny jeans, a belt, and shoes, it might be time to rethink how you organize your wardrobe. A well-organized closet provides a streamlined system for your clothes and accessories—bonus points if it's aesthetically pleasing as well. Instead of just folding and hanging your clothes, consider purchasing products that are designed to give each item a designated spot in your closet.
Adding closet organizers from storage bins, over-the-door shoe hangers, shelf dividers, and boxes for accessories is an easy way to maximize your closet space. Whether you have a small reach-in closet or a sizable walk-in, these closet storage solutions can help organize your clothes and accessories.
Hate hanging up your wide-shoulder sweater only to have it slip onto the floor? This pack of 30 velvet non-slip hangers keeps garments in place no matter the fabric type. The hooks also have a 360-degree swivel and support up to 10 lbs. of weight on each hanger.
Buy It: Zober Non-Slip Velvet Hangers, ($20, Amazon)
Section off your loungewear, T-shirts, jeans, and small accessories with stackable cube bins to avoid a towering stockpile on your shelves. These storage cubes are collapsible, hold up to 20 pounds of clothing, and come in a set of six.
Buy It: Household Essentials Open Fabric Storage Bins, ($22, Walmart)
For a total closet makeover, consider this closet system from Wayfair that makes your space as efficient as possible. This system includes four hanging rods, three shelves, and four drawers to increase your storage capacity.
Buy It: Dotted Line Grid Closet System, $405 (originally $550), Wayfair
Shoes are typically major space monopolizers that can be difficult to store in your closet—until now. This best-selling over-the-door shoe organizer holds 12 pairs of shoes without taking up precious shelf space. It’s divided by 24 clear plastic pockets that protect your shoes and offer visibility so you can quickly choose your favorite pair.
Buy It: Simple Houseware 24-Pocket Shoe Organizer, $9 (originally $10), Amazon
The top shelf of your closet can easily serve as a catch-all for folded clothes, with these shelf dividers that allow you to separate clothes by category. This set of two shelf dividers is made with chrome-finish metal and fits standard 7/8-inch shelves.
Buy It: Dotted Line Donny Set of Two Shelf Divider, $13 (originally $20), Wayfair
If your closet is overflowing, this space-saving hanger set is a game-changer. Each hanger can hold up to five garments, and it can flip vertically to significantly boost the number of clothes you can hang in your closet.
Buy It: House Day Space Saving Clothes Hangers, $14 (originally $17), Amazon
Store folded clothes with this wire chest that allows you to see and easily access garments. It has four wire basket drawers that are perfect for bulkier loungewear items or your extensive denim collection.
Buy It: ClosetMaid Four Drawer Storage Chest, $65 (originally $95), Wayfair
Your hats need a designated spot, too—and this hat box protects your favorite accessories from damages in your closet. The felt hat box is large enough to fit several hats at once and it’s collapsible for easy storage when not in use.
Buy It: TreeHouse London Luxury Felt Hat Storage Box, ($29, Amazon)
This collapsible storage bin set is perfect for organizing accessories, linens, undergarments, and more. The set comes with three fabric bins of various sizes. Each has a fold-down front flap, so you can easily grab items at the bottom of the bin.
Buy It: Woffit Linen Closet Storage Organizers, ($25, Amazon)
This wall-mount tie and belt rack allows you to safely display up to 27 of your favorite accessories. It’s made with durable coated steel hooks with rubber tips to keep even the silkiest ties in place.
Buy It: ClosetMaid Tie and Belt Rack, ($10, Walmart)
After stowing your clothes in bins, consider labeling each box to find your favorite leggings at a glance. This best-selling chalkboard label set comes with 96 tags and a chalk marker for next-level closet cohesion. They’re also reusable and removable.
Buy It: Savvy & Sorted 96 Premium Chalkboard Labels, $12 (originally $15), Amazon
This six-pack of vacuum storage bags is the ideal way to stow away off-season items. Each bag can hold up to eight sweaters for the ultimate space-saving storage. The double-seal zip keeps air out of the bags after vacuuming and it comes with a travel-size pump.
Buy It: Spacesaver Premium Vacuum Storage Bags, ($26, Amazon)
Instead of wasting shelf space with a scarf bin, this accessory hanger allows you to hang up to 10 scarves and belts on one hook. The hangers come in a pack of three and feature a velvet coating to keep each piece in place.
Buy It: Rebrilliant Monsour Non-Slip Accessories Hanger, $16 (originally $20), Wayfair