Closet Organization

Here's What Happened When I Hired a Home Organizer
And why I'd do it again.Read More
DIY Barn Doors for Every Style
If you don't live in a classic farmhouse but love the look of barn doors, these five DIY barn door projects are just the thing to help you achieve the look. From a traditional barn door style to a modern fabric option, we've got a barn door project tutorial to fit any style and budget.Read More
Shortcuts for Organizing Kids' Closets
Organizing your child's closet with open storage is easy to do with these simple shortcuts.Read More
7 Entryway Closets that Gather Everything You Need
An entryway closet is a major perk, and with a little know-how, you can make the most of this sacred storage space. Our tips will help you turn your entryway closet into an organizational powerhouse that holds everything your family needs.Read More
How to Get A Super Organized Family Closet
Part craft room, part mini office, part household toolbox—all neat and organized. This can-do supply closet puts all the little things at your fingertips.Read More
Small Walk-In Closet Design Ideas
Space-savvy strategies, organizational systems, and repurposed furnishings make small walk-in closets function at full capacity.Read More