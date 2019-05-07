Closet Organization

Organize every closet in your house with these ideas for optimizing closet space. Whether you have a reach-in closet or a spacious walk-in, every closet needs smart storage solutions to ensure everything stays organized. A well-organized closet will ensure everything you need to store has a designated spot, which means items will remain readily available and easy to find.

Most Recent

Here's What Happened When I Hired a Home Organizer

And why I'd do it again.
DIY Barn Doors for Every Style

If you don't live in a classic farmhouse but love the look of barn doors, these five DIY barn door projects are just the thing to help you achieve the look. From a traditional barn door style to a modern fabric option, we've got a barn door project tutorial to fit any style and budget.
Shortcuts for Organizing Kids' Closets

Organizing your child's closet with open storage is easy to do with these simple shortcuts.
7 Entryway Closets that Gather Everything You Need

An entryway closet is a major perk, and with a little know-how, you can make the most of this sacred storage space. Our tips will help you turn your entryway closet into an organizational powerhouse that holds everything your family needs.
How to Get A Super Organized Family Closet

Part craft room, part mini office, part household toolbox—all neat and organized. This can-do supply closet puts all the little things at your fingertips.
Small Walk-In Closet Design Ideas

Space-savvy strategies, organizational systems, and repurposed furnishings make small walk-in closets function at full capacity.
More Closet Organization

11 Items to Banish from Your Closet NOW

Even Carrie Bradshaw had to make sacrifices to keep her closet in check. Ease the process of organizing your closet by banishing coats, luggage, and other cumbersome items.
A Stylish Master Closet that Stores More

Floor-to-ceiling built-ins bring function to this spacious master closet. The secret to its success lies in simple yet luxurious touches. Here's how to make getting dressed fuss-free and fabulous!
Double Closet Space with ONE Simple Swap

Genius Closet Hacks to Make Your Clothes Last Longer

Stylish Clothing Racks for When Your Closet Just Doesn't Cut It

Colorful Cheats to Organize Your Closet

Closet Organization Ideas

Organizing a closet is an ongoing project, but the right storage can make a big difference in your get-ready routine. Declutter and discover space you didn't know you had with these clever ideas for closet organization.

All Closet Organization

DIY Wire Closet System

Kind of easy
Bedroom Closet Organization

Clever Closets Around the House

15 Closets that Put Carrie Bradshaw to Shame

Tiny Tweaks to FINALLY Organize Your Closet

Clever Storage Closets

Top Ideas for Storage Closet Organization

6 Clues It's Time to Reorganize Your Closet

Decluttering Lessons from an Incredible Closet Makeover

Closet Shelving Ideas

Walk-In Closet Organization

Closet Organization Systems

$332 Bedroom Closet

Real-Life Closet Makeovers

