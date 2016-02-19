Decorate with Smart Phone Photos
Fair and Square
Perk up boring bedroom walls with a wooden work of art. To make this eye-catching display of phone photographs, print your favorite images onto a series of square wood panels, then hang them in a row above your headboard. Use PhotoBarn to process snapshots with a fun vintage filter.
Months of Memories
Don't let family memories disappear with a new phone upgrade. Preserve your photos in an easy-to-create wall calendar. Artifact Uprising lets you upload your choice of 12 images for a personalized calendar complete with a wooden clipboard. Magnetic backing makes it easy to display your functional artwork.
All in the Family
These family photographs, made from Snapfish, were transferred to canvas for added texture and a three-dimensional look. Group them above your living room sofa or mantel for a stylish statement piece.
Pro tip: Don't crop too tightly. When transferring to canvas, the image will wrap around the edge.
Creative Cubes
Immortalize your memories on a mod photo block, such as these fun photo solutions from PhotoBarn and Shutterfly. Choose from a variety of color and monochromatic designs, then put them to use as a personalized paperweight.
How to Photo Transfer
Learn how to transfer your favorite printed photos onto a wooden surface. It's simple with our step-by-step instructions!
Picture-Perfect Prints
Professional-grade printing options turn photos from your phone into stunning, affordable artwork. Remember a special vacation by uploading images to Artifact Uprising and printing with a gorgeous matte finish. Prop them on a mantel, shelf, or bedside table with a wooden block, and change with the seasons.
Aluminum-Treated Wall Art
Make your entryway pop with oversized photo prints. Aluminum, which creates a silvery finish, adds an impressive touch that evokes the look of a modern painting. The treatment, made at Aluminyze.com, is especially striking in large formats with high-contrast landscape images or black-and-white family photos.
Hanging Display
Transport photos off of your device and into your life with a creative vintage display. Square prints from Artifact Uprising fit snugly into a thrift store frame. Furnish with wire or twine for a makeshift clothesline, then attach the images with funky hanger paper clips.
Macro Masterpiece
Nature knows best when it comes to images with superb texture and style. Print a large-scale botanical photo on wood for unexpected visual interest and dimension. WoodSnap offers custom sizes and text overlay, plus multi-panel prints.
Pretty in Plush
Stunning photos aren't limited to your walls. Create decor that's as cool as it is cozy with printed fabric. This custom pillow was made with Snapfish, while companies like Spoonflower offer inexpensive swatches so you can check printing quality before committing to a large order.
Picture Frame Luminaries
We can't even begin to tell you how obsessed we are with this photo craft from That's What Che Said—how cute are they? These pretty picture frames do double duty as photo displays and softly glowing lights. We want to put one in every room of our home. We're also equally into how easy they are to make, a rare DIY project that looks way more complicated than it is.
Photo in a Bottle
Make a shelf or mantel stand out with a collection of vintage-style photos in bottles instead of in standard frames. This DIY from Yankee Magazine also makes a great gift. Upload your phone photos to your computer and filter them in an editing program to get the look. Line up bottles as a display on their own, or use them as vases for dried arrangements.
Wreath of Photos
We love this DIY photo wreath from Thistlewood Farms! Layer memories by creating a wreath that is formed from memories and moments with your loved ones. It's a beautiful project for the holidays, or use neutral colors for a decoration that can be hung up all year long.
DIY Photo Coasters
Everyone always needs a coaster, especially when you have guests over. This easy, inexpensive DIY features some tiles that The Frugal Girls snagged at a hardware store, favorite photos (this project is perfect for all those square Instagram shots!), and a healthy dose of Mod Podge.