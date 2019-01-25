Cheap Decorating Ideas

Refresh your home for less with our collection of affordable decorating ideas. Give rooms a budget-friendly boost with DIY decorating projects using repurposed items, or use what you already own to create low-cost home decor. These ideas will help you get the look you love while decorating on a budget so you can spend less for more style.

Most Recent

6 Reasons Why Netflix Is the New HGTV

6 Reasons Why Netflix Is the New HGTV

The new Netflix originals give Fixer Upper reruns a run for their money. See our favorites and decide which ones you’re going to binge-watch.
Read More
5 Ways to Upcycle Empty Wine Bottles

5 Ways to Upcycle Empty Wine Bottles

Don't throw away that empty wine bottle! There are plenty of genius ways to extend the life of that empty bottle of Chardonnay.
Read More
6 Ways to Make Your Home Look Luxe for Less

6 Ways to Make Your Home Look Luxe for Less

Give your home an upscale look, even on a restricted budget, with these clever DIY home decor ideas.
Read More
How to Decorate with Items You Can Always Find at a Thrift Store

How to Decorate with Items You Can Always Find at a Thrift Store

This roundup of decorating ideas uses items that are readily available at thrift stores, including books, frames, lamps, and more.
Read More
What to Buy at a Garage Sale... and What to Pass On

What to Buy at a Garage Sale... and What to Pass On

One person's trash is another person's treasure. Here's what you should grab at your neighborhood garage sale, and what is better left behind.
Read More
From Aisle to Home: 15 Ways to Enjoy Your Outdoor Space

From Aisle to Home: 15 Ways to Enjoy Your Outdoor Space

Read More

More Cheap Decorating Ideas

25 Easy Weekend Projects That Cost Less Than $20

25 Easy Weekend Projects That Cost Less Than $20

These 20 improvements might not cost a lot, but they'll make a big difference in how your home operates. Try one or more of these projects this weekend to make your home look (and function) its best.
Read More
33 Ideas to Steal for Your Apartment

33 Ideas to Steal for Your Apartment

Living in a small space is tough, especially when your decorating options are limited by rental rules and landlord laws. Let these small apartment decorating ideas on a budget inspire you to make the home (and space) you want.
Read More
Instantly Refresh Your Bedroom with These Low-Cost Updates

Instantly Refresh Your Bedroom with These Low-Cost Updates

Read More
21 Simple Storage Ideas to Declutter Your Space for Less Than $15

Declutter Your Space for Less Than $15 with These Simple Storage Ideas

Read More
Fabulous Furniture Makeovers

Fabulous Furniture Makeovers

Read More
23 Totally Free Ways to Decorate with What You Have for a Whole New Look

23 Totally Free Ways to Decorate with What You Have

Read More

Fancy, Festive, and Affordable Holiday Décor For Any Home

Try these simple touches throughout your home to get the whole family in the holiday spirit, available exclusively at Walmart.

All Cheap Decorating Ideas

Budget-Friendly Bedding for an Easy Summer Refresh

Budget-Friendly Bedding for an Easy Summer Refresh

Read More
It's a Toss-Up! Quick-Change Throw Pillows Under $50

It's a Toss-Up! Quick-Change Throw Pillows Under $50

Read More
Embroidery Hoop Projects

Embroidery Hoop Projects

Read More
No-Money Decorating for Every Room

No-Money Decorating for Every Room

Read More
Decorate with Smart Phone Photos

Decorate with Smart Phone Photos

Read More
Kitchen Ideas on a Budget

Kitchen Ideas on a Budget

Read More
Savvy Decor and Design Ideas Under $50

Savvy Decor and Design Ideas Under $50

Read More
Decorating Updates for Less

Decorating Updates for Less

Read More
13 Creative Ways to Decorate with Maps

13 Creative Ways to Decorate with Maps

Read More
Make It Look Like You Splurged

Make It Look Like You Splurged

Read More
Decorating a Bathroom on a Budget

Decorating a Bathroom on a Budget

Read More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com