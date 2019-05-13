Decorating

We have the best home decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, paint-color help, window treatment tips, and small-space solutions for your bedroom, bathroom, and living room. Plus, learn decorating basics with tips from our editors and expert interior designers. Here you'll discover how to decorate small spaces, how to arrange furniture, and how to use decorating accessories.

Most Recent

The Best Planners for 2020, According to Our Editors

The Best Planners for 2020, According to Our Editors

One of our favorites is less than $10!
Read More
Why We're Starry-Eyed for Vintage Christmas Villages—And 5 Modern Picks Our Editors Are Loving

Why We're Starry-Eyed for Vintage Christmas Villages—And 5 Modern Picks Our Editors Are Loving

These miniature towns are a winter wonderland right in your living room.
Read More
The Most Iconic Home Trends of the 2010s

The Most Iconic Home Trends of the 2010s

Some came and went (RIP, chevron), but others (like matte black) are here to stay. Take a walk down memory lane with our roundup of most memorable interior design trends of the past decade.
Read More
Goodbye Gray, Hello Earth Tones: Our 2020 Paint Color Forecast

Goodbye Gray, Hello Earth Tones: Our 2020 Paint Color Forecast

The predictions are in for the hottest paint colors of the new year.
Read More
We're Calling It: These Interior Design Trends Will Be Huge in 2020

We're Calling It: These Interior Design Trends Will Be Huge in 2020

See the most popular furniture, fabrics, and colors heading into the new decade.
Read More
A Deserving Military Family Just Received a Gorgeous Living Room Makeover—Take a Look

A Deserving Military Family Just Received a Gorgeous Living Room Makeover—Take a Look

Maria Reed of Moving with the Military updated the space with fresh style and smart design strategies.
Read More

More Decorating

9 Items Worth Shopping from Macy’s Black Friday Sale

9 Items Worth Shopping from Macy’s Black Friday Sale

Get them before they’re gone.
Read More
9 Delightfully Easy Tricks to Make Your House Smell Like Christmas

9 Delightfully Easy Tricks to Make Your House Smell Like Christmas

Fill your home with the best scents of the holidays.
Read More
15 Cozy Bedrooms That Nail the Farmhouse Aesthetic

15 Cozy Bedrooms That Nail the Farmhouse Aesthetic

Read More
Two-Tone Walls Are the Latest Design Trend We're Seeing Everywhere

Two-Tone Walls Are the Latest Design Trend We're Seeing Everywhere

Read More
You Have to See This Stunning Bungalow Transformation

You Have to See This Stunning Bungalow Transformation

Read More
15 Farmhouse Living Room Ideas That Will Transform Your Home into a Cozy Retreat

15 Farmhouse Living Room Ideas That Will Transform Your Home into a Cozy Retreat

Read More

5 Design Mistakes the ‘Property Brothers’ Want You to Fix

Your area rug is probably too small.

All Decorating

This DIY Red Truck Holiday Decoration Brings Vintage Charm to Your Front Door

This DIY Red Truck Holiday Decoration Brings Vintage Charm to Your Front Door

Easy
Read More
Make This Stunning Sunflower Wreath in Less Than an Hour

Make This Stunning Sunflower Wreath in Less Than an Hour

Easy
Read More
How to Make an Oilcloth Table Runner

How to Make an Oilcloth Table Runner

Easy
Read More
5 Simple Things Marie Kondo Does Every Day to Streamline Her Life

5 Simple Things Marie Kondo Does Every Day to Streamline Her Life

Read More
Bobby Berk Shares His Most Memorable 'Queer Eye' Room Transformations

Bobby Berk Shares His Most Memorable 'Queer Eye' Room Transformations

Read More
This Interior Designer's Home Masterfully Mixes Color

This Interior Designer's Home Masterfully Mixes Color

Read More
Vivid Color, Bold Pop Art, and Playful Prints Find Harmony in This New York Home

Vivid Color, Bold Pop Art, and Playful Prints Find Harmony in This New York Home

Read More
Walk Through the Dreamy Home of This Paris Fashion Editor

Walk Through the Dreamy Home of This Paris Fashion Editor

Read More
A Beautiful Backyard Equipped with All the Entertaining Essentials

A Beautiful Backyard Equipped with All the Entertaining Essentials

Read More
Our Favorite Witty Instagrammer Shares Her Top Tips to Create a Home You'll Love Forever

Our Favorite Witty Instagrammer Shares Her Top Tips to Create a Home You'll Love Forever

Read More
Marie Kondo Sets the Record Straight on Clutter, Creativity, and What's Next

Marie Kondo Sets the Record Straight on Clutter, Creativity, and What's Next

Read More
How to Make an Outdoor Movie Screen

How to Make an Outdoor Movie Screen

Read More
These Empty Nesters Transformed Their Backyard with Weekend DIY Projects

These Empty Nesters Transformed Their Backyard with Weekend DIY Projects

Read More
How to Make Easy Modern Art with Spray Paint

How to Make Easy Modern Art with Spray Paint

Read More
The 'After' Photos of This Colonial Home Makeover Are Unbelievable

The 'After' Photos of This Colonial Home Makeover Are Unbelievable

Read More
How One Family Turned Their Backyard Studio Into a Multiuse Guest Suite

How One Family Turned Their Backyard Studio Into a Multiuse Guest Suite

Read More
How to Build a Wall-Mounted Nightstand

How to Build a Wall-Mounted Nightstand

Read More
Tour This Beautiful Home Filled with One-of-a-Kind Treasures

Tour This Beautiful Home Filled with One-of-a-Kind Treasures

Read More
How to Install a Wood Accent Wall

How to Install a Wood Accent Wall

Read More
This Revamped Camper Is a Tiny Dream Home

This Revamped Camper Is a Tiny Dream Home

Read More
How to Make Custom Bamboo Blinds

How to Make Custom Bamboo Blinds

Read More
How to Make a Floating Canvas Frame

How to Make a Floating Canvas Frame

Read More
How to Make Over an IKEA Dresser for a High-End Look

How to Make Over an IKEA Dresser for a High-End Look

Read More
How to Build an Easy Modern Plant Stand

How to Build an Easy Modern Plant Stand

Read More
How to Build Cornhole Boards for the Best Outdoor Party

How to Build Cornhole Boards for the Best Outdoor Party

Read More
Load More
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com