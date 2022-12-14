Brown Is the New Black: Here's How to Pull Off the New Neutral

From earthy shades to rich caramel hues, brown is a go-to neutral for decorating in 2023.

By
Kristina McGuirk
headshot of kristina mcguirk
Kristina McGuirk

Kristina McGuirk worked as a writer and editor for five Better Homes and Gardens special interest magazines over seven years, including titles such as Kitchen and Bath Ideas and Renovation Style. She left the editorial staff for graduate school, and after earning her degrees and keeping with the industry, she’s back to writing for the brand’s many home-related topics.

Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on December 14, 2022
brown living room fireplace
Photo:

Scott Little

As color trends shift away from the cool grays and whites that have dominated the past decade, warmer shades are at home once again—and one cozy color is making a comeback. “From new fabrics, paint colors, and products, brown is emerging as a new and differentiated go-to neutral,” says design and decor expert Benjamin Reynaert

Browns range from dark and saturated to lighter shades like caramel and tan. A common color for more traditional settings, brown can bring drama to modern looks as well. Reynaert points to accents like modern-retro mushroom table lamps and traditional gingham tablecloths as quick and easy ways to incorporate brown. But this is not an accent-only color.

Brown walls add warmth, complement trendy moody decorating styles, and act like any other neutral by letting architecture or decor stand out. “I think a rich chocolate brown on the walls in a study adds depth to a space and allows what's in the room to really sing, from the various spines of books on the shelves to lush upholstery fabrics like velvet,” says Reynaert.

Why Shades of Brown Are Seeing a Resurgence

Brown was a memorable part of both 2000s and 1970s decor, and now similar influences are helping bring the color back. Like the 2000s, the shift toward warmer colors comes, in part, because we’re responding to the prolonged uncertainty of the pandemic by incorporating more comforting colors into our homes.

It’s also a natural shift away from the gray palettes many of us spent so much time surrounded by. Like the 1970s, we’re seeing an environmental consciousness and desire to connect with nature driving brown’s appeal. This is not only bringing more sustainable materials into the home—natural woods rather than fabricated materials, for example—but also more earth-inspired colors and decorating styles like organic modern style. As part of this overarching eco trend, natural textures are also reigning, from jute rugs to rattan wall decor and wood flooring. These elements, and their various shades of brown, are staples in trending designs.

How to Use Brown as a Neutral 

Brown is a versatile neutral that can warm up any room and complement any style. Here are some tips for avoiding a dated look and bringing today’s brown into your home. 

gallery wall with wood dresser

David Land

1. Pair with Modern Colors

Instead of the heavy reds, yellows, and terracottas of the previous eras’ palettes, pair brown with trendy jewel tones and earthy blues and greens. On the walls, brown makes an excellent neutral base; as trim or flooring, it can subtly accent other colors. “If you're the daring type, try a bold green or chartreuse-y green for a sofa or chair to add a natural color to the mix,” says Reynaert. Jewel tones are en vogue, and a rich neutral brown can warm up and elevate those hues. Get inspired with these color pairings featuring brown

living room with multiple windows
Adam Albright

2. Take Cues from Wood

Ditch painted trim in favor of stained wood trim that embraces brown tones. Create a moody look that's modern while accentuating your home’s architecture by retaining wood trim and accents to act as your home’s neutral, then applying rich wall colors through paint or wallpaper. Wood furniture, like sideboards and hutches or chairs with elegant wood frames, can bring brown neutral accents, too. Check out these tips for choosing colors to pair with wood accents and furniture. 

earth tone living room with sectional
Jay Wilde

3. Lounge on Leather

Leather furniture is available in a variety of brown shades. Leather's finish as well as accents like tufting and nailhead trim contribute texture to a room. Avoid the overstuffed furniture look of the 2000s and look for slim-lined contemporary pieces. Try these tips for decorating with a brown sofa

living room with neutral tones artistic decor
Erin Little

4. Confidently Create Contrast

“Brown and white is always a choice combination,” says Reynaert. But avoid the dated look of the 2000s brown walls with shocking crisp white trim. One solution is to incorporate multiple natural browns through wooden furniture or wall decor, or even mix modern black accents, to ease the transition between the two shades.

brown tiled bathroom

Kim Cornelison

5. Mix Textures and Finishes

As with any color, don’t go monotone with your monochrome. Mix in varied textures and finishes for depth when using multiple browns as the dominant color in a space. Wood paneling, rattan, and plisse cabinetry accents add of-the-moment dimension to the natural, neutral hues. Plush and woven textiles are another tactile example, while varying matte and glossy paint finishes can also keep brown from looking flat. Metallics like brass, gold, and copper have brown undertones that literally reflect the neutral color’s warmth. 

rustic brown bedroom

Anthony Masterson 

6. Create Intimate Spaces

Use deep brown walls to create snug and relaxing areas in your home. “Tanner's Brown is a deep, drab brown that creates a wonderful backdrop for a cozy nook or reading space,” says Reynaert. “Lit at night, this color glows and looks especially spectacular in candlelight.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
cottage entryway
Cottagecore Is the Popular Decorating Style That's All About Intention
living room with magenta rug
Every 2023 Color of the Year We Know So Far
global colorful banquette purple velvet sectional table wood parquet floors
28 Gorgeous Ways to Decorate With Vibrant or Neutral Fall Colors
modern kitchen with green stained cabinetry and open shelves
The 2022 Colors of the Year Are the Paint Inspiration You Need
lavender gray siding on cottage exterior
Vinyl Siding Colors: Tips for Picking the Perfect Palette
Living room with blue seating and TV
How to Decorate with Jewel-Tone Colors for a Bold, Gorgeous Home
living room with starburst mirror over fireplace
18 Neutral Living Room Ideas That Are Anything but Boring
tan kitchen
Warm Kitchen Color Schemes
neutral palette living room with taupes and pinks
What Is Taupe? 8 Ways to Decorate with This Favorite Neutral Color
Scandi living room interior with Glidden Color of the Year 2023, Vining Ivy
Glidden’s Color of the Year 2023 Is a Moody Blend of 2 Favorite Colors
kohlhepp house living room picture window
18 Living Room Ideas with Brown Couches That Aren't Boring at All
blue dresser and chair in pink room
18 Wall Colors Interior Designers Choose on Repeat
green kitchen with colorful modern art features
27 Gorgeous Green Kitchen Design Ideas
spring green paint colors
27 Nature-Inspired Color Palettes for a Calm, Beautiful Home
bold dormer teal blue boho bedroom ottoman chair vase
13 Boho-Style Bedroom Ideas
blue paint lids
Top Designers Share Their Tips for Pulling Off Every Paint Color