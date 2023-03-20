Decor Swaps Are the Best Way to Change Up Your Space Without Spending a Dime

From thrifting to perusing flea markets to garage sale hunting and joining your local Buy Nothing group, there are plenty of ways to keep your home decor fresh and on-trend on a tight budget. Now, you can add a decor swap to your list of ways to acquire affordable decor.

If you’ve heard of a clothing swap before, the concept of the decor swap is basically the same. The best part is that a decor swap is easy (and fun) to host, and both you and your guests will get a lot out of it. That said, there are a few expert tips that can help the whole thing run smoothly and successfully. Gather a group of your friends/family and start hosting your very own decor swaps with these simple tips.

Dana Gallagher

What Is a Decor Swap?

A decor swap is an event where guests get together to exchange gently used home decor like artwork, vases, wall hangings, and even small pieces of furniture. The goal is to find new homes for items you no longer use, while also finding some cool new decor pieces for your home. Decor swaps come in many shapes and forms, from large community gatherings to small parties among friends.

Michael Partenio

The Benefits of a Decor Swap

Whether you attend a home decor swap or host your own, they provide some unique benefits for everyone involved.

You Get New Decor for Free

A decor swap is a great way to refresh your home decor without spending any money on new items. It’s easy to get carried away and spend a ton of money shopping for home decor, especially if you like to switch up your aesthetic frequently or decorate for every season and holiday. Finding ways to save money where you can and still scratch that decorating shake-up itch is a win-win.

You’ll Find New Homes for Your Pre-Loved Decor

Decor swaps give participants an opportunity to get rid of the items that they don’t have any use for anymore. Sure, you can always donate your unused decor, but if you aren’t quite ready to see it go to the thrift store, a decor swap is a great way to ensure it will get a good home with another home decor–lover like you.

You Can Score Some Unique Pieces

Just like thrifting or antiquing, decor swaps are great for finding unique items for your home that come with a story attached. Plus, unlike thrifting or antiquing, you get to actually hear that story, straight from the person who had the item before you did.

You’ll Meet Like-Minded People and Grow Your Community

Decor swaps are a great place to meet like-minded decor enthusiasts! This is particularly true if you are simply attending a decor swap rather than hosting (since you’ll likely know everyone already if you’re hosting).

They Are an Act of Environmentalism

Lastly, decor swaps are an eco-friendly and sustainable way to acquire new pieces for your home. They help to save items from ending up in the landfill and reduce your carbon footprint in the process.

John Bessler

Tips for Throwing a Successful Decor Swap

Curate the Guest List Carefully

To ensure that everyone finds something that they love, it’s important to curate your guest list carefully.

“Running a successful home decor swap is all about having the right people and items involved,” says Raf Michalowski, an interior designer and founder of Meble Furniture. “It's important to gather friends and acquaintances who have similar tastes in design so that you know the pieces that are being swapped will find good homes.”

Be Specific About the Types of Items Guests Can Bring

Let your guests know ahead of time what kinds of items are acceptable for the swap. This will prevent confusion and ensure that everyone is prepared and knows what to expect. If anyone in the group has allergies or health concerns, for example, you can make sure that the guest list is composed of people without pets or smokers in the house.

You can even set a theme for the party, says author and professional organizer Bonnie Borromeo Tomlinson. She has not only organized decor swaps for clients and hosted several of them herself, but also highlights the concept in her published books. She suggests decor swap themes like holidays (Christmas, Thanksgiving, Halloween), decor by room (kitchen, living room, dining room), or by type of item (like glassware).

Limit the Number of Items Per Guest

Setting a limit on the number of items each guest can bring to swap is a good idea to prevent things from getting disorganized and overwhelming. Depending on how many people will be attending the swap, you can ask that guests bring between 5 to 10 items each. If the swap is geared toward larger items, you might lower that number. Just make sure everyone is on the same page for a fair exchange.

Dedicate a Space to Showcase Items

Setting aside a dedicated space to showcase the items available to swap is a great way to keep things organized and help guests visualize each piece properly. This also prevents all of the items from ending up in a large pile on the floor.

Create an Inviting Atmosphere

Just like any other party, creating a comfortable atmosphere for your guests will go a long way toward the overall success and enjoyment of the gathering. Make sure there’s enough seating, play some music, and offer some light snacks and refreshments or host it potluck-style.

Have a Plan for Leftovers

Inevitably there will be some items that don’t get claimed. Being prepared with a plan for these leftovers will help to ensure they don’t just become someone’s clutter again, Tomlinson says. Perhaps you will donate them to your local thrift store or offer them up for free in your local “Buy Nothing” Facebook group. Whatever you decide to do, make sure you let your guests know what the plan is ahead of time, in case there’s someone who would prefer to keep any of their items that are left unclaimed.