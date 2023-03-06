It’s no secret that, here at Better Homes & Gardens, we’re huge fans of Dave and Jenny Marrs. The stars of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous are our April cover stars, along with their charming family, and the influences behind the gorgeous Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens collection at Walmart. (Plus, they’re global philanthropists, to boot.)

Since its launch in May 2022, the Dave & Jenny Marrs collection has had both indoor and outdoor lines, plus a dreamily cozy fall capsule collection, all with a loosely coastal feel that showcases natural materials and textures. Jump to spring 2023, and we’re launching a new line, full of the woven pieces and sculptural silhouettes that make the Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens collection stand out—plus a few pretty surprises.

The Spring 2023 line is focused around outdoor items, just in time for warmer weather, with outdoor furniture and accessories to refresh your space ahead of the season. There’s also a plant-focused trend, with pretty oversized planters (and some eye-grabbing indoor plant stands) sure to make any plant-lover smile. Read on for some of our top picks from the new collection, available from Walmart now.