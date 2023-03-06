Our New Spring Collection with Dave and Jenny Marrs Is Here

The spring line of the Dave and Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection is here, just in time to dress up your space for warmer weather.

By
Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips
Lauren Phillips is a digital senior editor at Better Homes & Gardens. She has worked at The Spruce, Real Simple, and Coastal Living, among other publications, and has more than 5 years of experience working in print and digital media as a writer, editor, researcher, and fact-checker. As a self-described stress cleaner, Lauren has always found comfort and catharsis in scrubbing the shower or reorganizing her closet. Her current around-the-house passions include removable wallpaper, clever small-space organizing ideas, and paint colors.
Published on March 6, 2023 04:09PM EST

Products from the Spring 2023 Dave and Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection
It’s no secret that, here at Better Homes & Gardens, we’re huge fans of Dave and Jenny Marrs. The stars of HGTV’s Fixer to Fabulous are our April cover stars, along with their charming family, and the influences behind the gorgeous Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens collection at Walmart. (Plus, they’re global philanthropists, to boot.)

Since its launch in May 2022, the Dave & Jenny Marrs collection has had both indoor and outdoor lines, plus a dreamily cozy fall capsule collection, all with a loosely coastal feel that showcases natural materials and textures. Jump to spring 2023, and we’re launching a new line, full of the woven pieces and sculptural silhouettes that make the Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens collection stand out—plus a few pretty surprises.

The Spring 2023 line is focused around outdoor items, just in time for warmer weather, with outdoor furniture and accessories to refresh your space ahead of the season. There’s also a plant-focused trend, with pretty oversized planters (and some eye-grabbing indoor plant stands) sure to make any plant-lover smile. Read on for some of our top picks from the new collection, available from Walmart now.

01 of 04

3-Tier Plant Stand

3-Tier Plant Stand from the Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens collection with plants

Who doesn’t love a good plant stand? This one stands apart (get it?) thanks to its three-surfaced structure, which just means you can arrange more houseplants in the same space—or even dedicate one or two of the surfaces for candles, lamps, books, or other decor. Made of teak, with a natural wood finish, this planter can go inside or out. And because each tier can hold up to 25 pounds, your plants are in the best possible hands.

Buy It: Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens 3-Tier Plant Stand; $54, walmart.com.

02 of 04

Fire Pit with Tank Hideaway

Products from the Spring 2023 Dave and Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection

Between its sleek shape and quasi-industrial look, this faux stone fire pit is the perfect addition to any yard this spring. Fire pits (or other large, warming features everyone can gather around once the sun sets) are quickly becoming a must-have for outdoor spaces, and this option comes complete with a matching hideaway table, where you can tuck the propane tank, and an all-weather fabric cover for protecting the fire pit when not in use.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens 36” 65,000 BTU Propane Fire Pit with Tank Hideaway by Dave & Jenny Marrs; $547, walmart.com.

03 of 04

Outdoor Sofa & Table Set

Products from the Spring 2023 Dave and Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection

Carve out the perfect backyard getaway—or even a sitooterie—with this sofa/table combo. Both made with a sturdy aluminum frame and powder-coated for durability, this set is the sleekly designed upgrade your patio has been waiting for. To expand the arrangement and establish a full outdoor living room, pair with the matching two-chair lounge set.

Buy It: Better Homes & Gardens Wellsley 2-Piece Aluminum Outdoor Sofa & Table Set by Dave & Jenny Marrs; $997, walmart.com.

04 of 04

Teak Square Plant Stand

Products from the Spring 2023 Dave and Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens at Walmart collection

Low-profile and sturdy, this little plant stand is strong enough to hold your bigger planters (it holds up to 80 pounds in weight) but dynamic enough to fit into whichever space you choose—even outdoors. The natural wood grain and structural shape give off a contemporary look, perfect for adding a little oomph to your plant display.

Buy It: Dave & Jenny Marrs for Better Homes & Gardens Teak Square Plant Stand; $30, walmart.com.

