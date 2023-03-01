Family portrait of Marrs family

Dave and Jenny Marrs’ Path to Parenthood Made Them Global Philanthropists

It’s family first, philanthropy second, and fame a distant third for the HGTV stars and Bentonville’s hometown heroes who make an impact with Help One Now.

By
Christine Lennon
Christine Lennon
Christine Lennon has been writing for more than 20 years, covering fashion, beauty, entertaining, decor, and home. She’s worked as an editor at major magazines including W, Vogue, and Harper’s Bazaar. In 2017, she became a published author with her novel “THE DRIFTER.”
Learn about BHG's Editorial Process
Published on March 1, 2023

Long before they were the affable stars of a smash-hit HGTV home renovation show, Fixer to Fabulous, Jenny and Dave Marrs were quietly running Marrs Developing in Bentonville, Arkansas, remodeling houses for grateful local families and dreaming of a family of their own. Little did they know that their path to parenthood would introduce them to some of the most meaningful work of their lives. 

“We decided to have kids, and it took a while. We had this kind of struggle, like so many people do,” says Jenny via FaceTime from home, chatting with BHG for an interview while caring for her youngest son, Luke, who’s home sick from school. It’s a juggling act that would give even a committed multi-tasker pause. But Jenny is one of those capable people who is able to do almost anything in life with ease. That’s one reason why the fertility challenges she and her husband Dave faced were hard to understand. “I have that type A personality that made it possible for me to do so many things in life. I would think, ‘Why can’t we just do it? Why isn’t it happening on our timeline?’ It was a good lesson, to learn that you don’t have control of every situation.”

They eventually gave birth to twin sons, Nathan and Ben, now 12, and then started what the Marrs like to call the miracle story of their daughter, Sylvie, who was born in the Democratic Republic of Congo in 2012, joining their family. Through Sylvie, they were introduced to global philanthropy, and now contribute to various non-profits that offer assistance to orphans and young adults who have aged out of orphan care in Congo and Zimbabwe. 

Marrs family with photo of Sylvie

Courtesy of Dave and Jenny Marrs

Meeting Sylvie

When the Marrs contacted an international adoption agency in Congo, they were introduced to young Sylvie through an online profile in 2012. Soon after, they learned firsthand about the under-funded care centers children in the region called home. Food was scarce, many children slept on the floor, and caregivers were stretched thin. The Marrs started sending money for food and supplies, and organized small local fundraisers for assistance. By 2013, their adoption paperwork was finalized. Then the unthinkable happened: There was a Congolese government shutdown, which meant that all adoptions were suspended. In crisis mode, the Marrs found a local doctor and her husband to foster Sylvie, among a dozen other children, until she could come home to them. After pleading with US government officials to intervene, Sylvie was cleared to come home in 2014—600 days after they started the process.

“I was just texting yesterday with Sylvie’s foster mom, Laure, in Congo, who cared for Sylvie for two years,” Jenny says. “We still have that community there that’s tied to our family in a way that’s really important. Laure and I are, when you break it down, the same. We both loved that little girl.”

Sylvie and Charlotte Marrs

Courtesy of Dave and Jenny Marrs

Using The Berry Farm to Give Back

Today, the Marrs run a Berry Farm and event venue in Bentonville, and all of the proceeds go to funding for a farming program in Zimbabwe designed to teach young adults who have aged out of orphan care to support themselves through agriculture. The Marrs partner with Help One Now, which supports local experts in Africa in their efforts. 

“Our daughter Charlotte, who’s 8 now, was in Jenny’s back in a carrier when we planted the berry farm,” says Dave. “Now the kids have their lemonade stand there, and all the hard work they put into it goes to kids who weren’t born with the same advantages they were.”

When a production team sent by HGTV came calling in 2018, a television show was the furthest thing from their minds. Their reluctance to live and work on camera was strong, but their desire to spread the word about the kids who need assistance was stronger.

When things get chaotic, and we start to question why we’re doing all of this, Jenny and I look at each other and say, ‘Remember the why.’ — Dave Marrs

“When the producer first approached us, we weren’t interested,” Dave says. “Then once we started talking, he said, ‘Look, if the show calls attention to these organizations you support, don’t you think that alone would be worth it?’ And he was right. When things get chaotic, and we start to question why we’re doing all of this, Jenny and I look at each other and say, ‘Remember the why.’”

The way Jenny explains it, it all comes down to relationships, and recognizing the common ground we share with people who live on the other side of the planet, and sharing our resources to care for each other. 

“Our kids know John and Orfa, the couple that runs the farm in Zimbabwe, very closely,” adds Jenny. “They’ve visited us here and we’ve been there. The kids know that they will use the money we raise to help kids in their community. They’ve seen it now and they understand it in a way that’s important. It all comes back to relationships, and caring for fellow humans.”

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Dave and Jenny Marrs at home with their family
Dave and Jenny Marrs Balance Family, Fame, and Farm Life
flower from the Better Homes and Gardens Test Garden
Celebrating 25 Years of Testing the Best Garden Plants
Wide shot of family discussing home for sale with real estate agent
What First-Time Homebuyers Need to Know, According to Real Estate Pros
Grammy charcuterie boards by Lauren Delp
The Expert Behind the Grammys Charcuterie Shares Her Tips for Making the Best Board
Archway at Philadelphia Flower Show
The 2023 Philadelphia Flower Show Promises ‘Magical’ Garden Experiences
Portrait of Dave and Jenny Marrs seated on stairs from promo for Episode 1 The Better Buy Podcast from Better Homes and Gardens
The Better Buy Podcast: Remodeling Advice with Dave & Jenny Marrs
Dave & Jenny Marrs seated on outdoor porch swing from Better Homes & Gardens Walmart Outdoor Furniture collection
Dave and Jenny Marrs Reveal the Inspiration Behind Their Better Homes & Gardens Collection
Dave and Jenny Marrs Collection at Walmart white ceramic dishes in kitchen environment
What Our Editors Are Obsessed with From the Dave & Jenny Marrs' Fall Collection
Dolly Parton for Better Homes & Gardens sitting on a stack of gifts wrapped in shades of green and gold
Have Yourself a Holly Dolly Christmas
dave and jenny marrs on porch swing from walmart
We Launched an Outdoor Collection with HGTV's Dave and Jenny Marrs
Archival articles and images from Better Homes & Gardens
100 Years of Real Estate and Homeownership, Through the Pages of BHG
white wall with cream bench
These Were the 7 Most Popular Paint Colors of 2022
black text on pink background
16 International Women's Day Quotes That Will Empower You
Dave and Jenny Marrs Indoor Collection dinnerware tabletop
The BHG Home Collection by Dave and Jenny Marrs Aces the Coastal Look
best moving companies for military
The Best Moving Companies for Military Members and Their Families
Pumpkin spice latte on table with plaid tablecloth and pumpkins
Is This the Beginning of the End for Pumpkin Spice?