There are few things quite like slipping into a freshly made bed, and that all starts with the sheets you make it with. The wrong sheets can completely change your sleeping experience: Some aren’t soft enough, while others can make you feel too hot. If you’re shopping for a set of sheets that falls into the “just right” category, Amazon shoppers love this set that’s quietly on sale for as little as $14. 

The Danjour Linens sheet set is a customer-favorite with nearly 97,700 five-star ratings and almost 14,500 perfect reviews. Thanks to so many high marks, the sheets have climbed into one of the top five spots on Amazon’s best-seller list in its Sheet and Pillowcase Sets category. Although the best deal is on the queen size set in white, the set is available in all standard sizes from twin to king and in up to six other colors, many of which are currently on sale as well with varying discounts (taupe, for instance, is currently 58% off in the queen size). No matter which size or color you choose, the brand claims the set is breathable and fade-resistant with deep pockets, and shoppers say they’re accurate. 

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set
Amazon

To buy: $14 (was $30); amazon.com.

“I've now bought two sets of sheets from this brand, and I am absolutely obsessed,” began one reviewer who said they’ve washed the first set of “incredibly soft and comfy” sheets they purchased “dozens of times without issues of wear and tear.” They continued, “The fabric doesn't get those annoying little fabric balls and has remained as soft as the first time I've used them.”

Each set of Danjor sheets comes with up to six pieces: four pillowcases, one flat sheet, and one fitted sheet that can accommodate mattresses of up to 16-inches. Plus, the 1,800-thread-count sheets are made from 100 percent microfiber, which is known for its resistance to stains and wrinkles and its ability to keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer, according to the brand.   

“Some microfiber sheets claim they are cool but are way too warm. These sheets are so soft and stay nice and cool,” wrote a reviewer. “I really love these sheets…I sleep hot and don't feel like they're weighing me down or heating me up,” said another shopper who called the sheets a “great deal.” 

At just $14, the Danjor Linens sheet set in the queen size and white colorway is at its lowest price in 30 days, according to Amazon. So, shop for a set before the price increases, and get ready to enjoy climbing into your bed when it’s made with freshly washed, brand new sheets.

