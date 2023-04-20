They’re the most talked about (fictional) band in the world right now, and while much of the focus on Daisy Jones & the Six is on the music and the will-they-won’t-they relationship between Daisy and Billy (played by Riley Keough and Sam Claflin, respectively), the decor that appears in each episode is just as showstopping. Earthy tones, shag rugs, velvet furniture, low light—there’s a variety of design cues you can take from the series.

And its popularity seems like it’s sticking around: Searches for vintage 1970s decor on the secondhand online marketplace Mercari have recently risen by 230%. Specifically, more people are looking for boho rugs (52% increase), hanging planters (50%), and vintage rattan (34%), all ’70s-inspired styles.

If you want your space to make you feel like you’re living in the hills of Hollywood during the iconic peace and love rock and roll era, here are the features to incorporate.

Jay Wilde

Lounge Lighting and Statement Pieces

Many of the scenes in Daisy Jones have an air of smokiness and mood lighting that emulate the sense of listening to live music in a dive bar late at night. To recreate that feeling, pair suave patterns and textures with elegant statement pieces.

“We have been inspired by the ’60s and ’70s for latest launches, looking to both eras’ obsession with movement, translucent fabrics, baubles, leather accents, and fringe,” says Kate Feather, design director at Arteriors. “The popularity of statement chandeliers is a great example of using and remixing these ’60s and ’70s elements to create a whole mood for a lounge or entertaining space. Then, pair these bold fixtures with low-key loungey statement seating plays with oversized geometries.”

Picture the historic locations where the show filmed—Whiskey a Go Go, the Chateau Marmont, Sound City—there’s a boho-style, flowing feel in each set complete with curved lamps, modular typography, draped curtains, and velvet jewel-toned furniture.

You can add classic ’70s designs to your space with art, rugs, wallpaper, and decor in paisley, scallop, mandala, and psychedelic floral patterns.

Natural Tones and Eccentric Shapes

Along with the earthy colors that defined the decade came bold fabrics, silhouettes, and accents.

“We’ve molded shapes that can create a dynamic lounge space, with a fresh take on ’60s and ’70s forms and materials, while also adding vibrant pops of colors that were popular in the time period,” Feather says. “Naturals were also so important back then, and we’ve revisited and evolved this trend to use naturals as color, playing with tones of black and brown leather, or rattan, transforming these into the understated glamor of pieces.”

Counterculture and Individualism

From Daisy’s teenage bedroom to the Laurel Canyon home the band lived in, all of the characters left a touch of their personality wherever they went in the form of record players, surfboards, and family heirlooms.

“As evident in Daisy Jones and the Six, in the ’70s everything was about expressing personal style,” says Alex Yacavone, design studio manager, trend and CMF at Kohler. “That attitude certainly extended into the interior design aesthetic of the era, with bold colors and brave patterns taking prominence.”

Homeowners during the decade wanted to swap out traditional silhouettes for more eye-catching focal points in every sense, including in the bathroom, Yacavone says. Today, more people are going back to these retro styles with popular vessel sinks like the ’70s-inspired Briolette or Salute.

David Tsay

Decked Out Walls

The ’70s were not a quiet time in any sense, and walls were not left blank.

“York’s 2023 Color of the Year, Amber, is a rich honey color that embodies free-spirited, positive energy, encapsulating the iconic ’60s and ’70s interior design styles,” says DeAnna Hain, executive vice president of marketing at York Wallcoverings. “During this time period, bold wallcoverings served as a staple design element, and in the last few years we’ve seen a modernized take on these patterns coming back into the home.”

Hain says that in the last year, York’s retro and vintage-inspired patterns have seen notable sales growth.

“This increased demand further showcases the era’s return to the home and design space,” she says.

