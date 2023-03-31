The cherry blossoms are just beginning to bloom, but at Dairy Queen, it’s already summer, because the DQ just announced its summer lineup of new and returning Blizzard favorites.

First on the roster is the return of a summertime fan-favorite, the S’mores Blizzard (which also has the honor of being the April Blizzard of the Month). The S’mores Blizzard, an obvious nod to the classic campfire treat, is DQ soft serve blended with graham crackers, marshmallow topping, and mini marshmallow-filled chocolates. This blend was introduced in June of 2013 and was a frequent addition to summer menus every couple of years. The last time the item was offered, however, was in 2020, and since then, fans have been lobbying for Dairy Queen to bring it back as a permanent offering. (As one fan said on a Dairy Queen Reddit page, “My villain origin story starts with Dairy Queen not bringing back the S'mores blizzard this summer.”)

Dairy Queen

The company announced the S’mores Blizzard comeback on Instagram, saying, “Your 20,220,327 comments and DMs made it happen.” Quickly, the post was met with a flurry of enthusiastic responses which varied from all-caps shouts of “OMG” and “YESSSS” to messages of gratitude like the one from commenter @lalaaiden who mused, “There’s a reason why they call you the queen.”

Also returning for summer 2023 is the Cotton Candy Blizzard with colorful cotton candy sprinkles and the Choco-Dripped Strawberry Blizzard, which features strawberry topping and chocolate chunks blended into DQ’s iconic soft serve.

New this year is the Oreo Brookie Blizzard, which includes Oreo cookie pieces, brookie pieces (brownie and chocolate chip cookie baked together). It’s sure to be a fan-favorite if the popularity of the 2017 Guardians Awesome Mix blend (which was tied in with the Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 2 release) is any indication. That blizzard also featured brookie bits along with caramel and chocolate chunks.

What seems to be getting the most buzz (besides the return of the S’mores blizzard) is the announcement of a new Peanut Butter Puppy Chow Blizzard, which features crispy peanut butter puppy chow pieces, peanut butter, and chocolate chunks blended into soft serve. Puppy chow (also called muddy buddies, muddy munch, or reindeer chow, among other things) is the tongue-in-cheek name for a popular party snack often made with cereal, melted chocolate, peanut butter, and powdered sugar.

The Blizzard, which was introduced in 1985, was an immediate success and sold over 100 million blended concoctions in the first year alone. The treat was initially available with just four mix-in options (Oreo, M&Ms, Heath Bars, and Snickers) and 10 syrup flavors. Today, the company keeps a core lineup of 11 Blizzards on its menu with a rotating menu of special flavors for each season.

To honor the 1985 anniversary of the blizzard, DQ announced that from April 10 to 23, you can get one of their signature frozen treats for just 85 cents. The only catch? You’ll have to order it online, as the deal is only available through the Dairy Queen mobile app.