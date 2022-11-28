From Air Fryers to Bullet Blenders, Shop These Cyber Monday Deals on Kitchen Gadgets—All Under $50

The holiday season usually involves a lot of cooking (and cooking for a lot of people), and some of your old appliances just might not cut it anymore. But you don’t have to spend a fortune replacing old kitchenware—there are plenty of useful gadgets you can purchase for less than $50. Whether you need a new coffee maker or a food chopper to help you quickly prepare meals, you can find all kinds of discounts on kitchen products.

These are 10 of the best Cyber Monday deals you can find from Amazon, Target, and KitchenAid. Shop coffee makers, like this mini Keurig coffee maker that’s $50 from Walmart and this French press that’s only $24 from Amazon. Some other great deals include this popular Magic Bullet blender that has over 63,800 five-star ratings on Amazon for $30 and this air fryer that’s 44% off. Keep reading to shop more deals on kitchen gadgets you can score this Cyber Monday.

Best Kitchen Gadget Cyber Monday Deals Under $50

Gravity Electric Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders

These electric salt and pepper grinders are so useful for seasoning all your meals. There are three coarseness settings, making it easy to adjust to fine, medium, or coarse flakes based on your preference. The grinders have over 10,400 five-star ratings on Amazon, with reviewers calling them easy to use and saying they’ll “never go back to old style shakers.”

Buy It: Gravity Electric Electric Salt and Pepper Grinders, $30 (was $35), Amazon

Mueller Ultra-Stick Multi-Purpose Hand Blender

This hand blender has tons of uses, so you’ll really get your money’s worth. The non-slip, ergonomic handle makes it easy to grip, and the blender is made with durable stainless steel that will last for a long time. There are three attachment options (blender, milk frother, and egg whisk) that are detachable and dishwasher-safe, making it super simple to clean. Use one of the nine speeds, including turbo mode for dense foods, to blend, pureé, or mix.

Buy It: Mueller Ultra-Stick Multi-Purpose Hand Blender, $30 (was $40), Amazon

Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker

If you don’t have enough room on your counter for a full-sized coffee maker, try this mini, single-serve option that’s perfect for small spaces and portable. While it’s only 8 inches wide, it can brew any size coffee, between six and 10 ounces. This coffee maker uses regular K-Cup pods and produces coffee within minutes.

Buy It: Keurig Single-Serve Coffee Maker, $50 (was $89), Target

Magic Bullet Small Blender

This is probably the easiest blender to use—all you have to do to use it is twist the top to attach it inside the base. The Magic Bullet blender makes it quick and simple to make smoothies, sauces, dips, and more. You’ll also get two different sized cups, a mug, resealable lids, a travel lid, and a recipe book to help you get started. One shopper said the blender is “easy to use, easy to clean, and very effective.”

Buy It: Magic Bullet Small Blender, $30 (was $40), Amazon

PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer

If you’re looking for an inexpensive air fryer, this is a great affordable option. With two internal levels, it allows you to make multiple dishes at once, while not being too large. The digital LED touchscreen displays the time, and you can choose from 10 presets to cook fries, vegetables, meat, eggs, and more. Reviewers have said this air fryer cooks evenly and is compact yet big enough to feed a family of three.

Buy It: PowerXL Vortex Pro Air Fryer, $45 (was $80), Target

Holstein Housewares Non-Stick Omelet and Frittata Maker

This omelet and frittata maker is perfect for shoppers who need to make breakfast in a flash. You can use this device to cook two omelets at once in just a few minutes, and cleaning it is a breeze with the non-stick surface. The omelet maker is designed to be compact, so it won’t take up a lot of space, and the skid-resistant feet prevent it from sliding around as you cook or clean it. The product can be used to cook a ton of other foods along with omelets and frittatas, and even pizza pockets and apple turnovers.

Buy It: Holstein Housewares Non-Stick Omelet and Frittata Maker, $23 (was $30), Amazon

Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker

Making the perfect BEC couldn’t get any easier with this breakfast sandwich maker that can cook two sandwiches in just five minutes. Plus, cleaning it is simple, too—the removable parts are all dishwasher-safe. This product has more than 17,800 five-star ratings on Amazon, with one shopper calling it one of the best appliances they’ve purchased.

Buy It: Hamilton Beach Dual Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $38 (was $47), Amazon

Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer

You can have bagels all the time with this slicer that easily and cleanly cuts bagels in half. The device features a serrated cutting edge and non-stick blade that makes each slice smooth and even. One reviewer said it helps them cut bagels safely without having to worry about slicing their hands.

Buy It: Hoan The Original Bagel Guillotine Universal Slicer, $23 (was $27), Amazon

Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee and Tea Maker

This French press makes rich, expensive-tasting coffee without the price tag of a daily Starbucks run. Just add ground coffee and water to brew coffee in just four minutes. The handle and base are made of BPA-free plastic, with a stainless steel plunger and mesh filter that extracts more flavor than paper filters. One Amazon reviewer said, “The french press method produces a coffee that is much richer and fuller in body than any drip coffee I have ever had. I feel like I'm drinking coffee instead of cream and sugar.”

Buy It: Bodum Chambord French Press Coffee and Tea Maker, $24 (was $39), Amazon

KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper

This KitchenAid food chopper is lightweight, compact, and can be used for multiple purposes: chopping, mixing, and pureéing. The product quickly chops fruits and vegetables to save you time when meal prepping. Plus, you can also make sauces, soups, and dips.

Buy It: KitchenAid 3.5-Cup Food Chopper, $40 (was $60), Walmart