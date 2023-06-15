If you're an Etsy fan, you know how easy it is to fall down its seemingly-endless rabbit hole and spend hours looking at all of the creative, handmade items, from jewelry to home goods. Sometimes, the sheer number of products can keep even the most savvy shopper from deciding what to buy. But when it comes to original artwork, you just have to turn to TikTok to get some insight.

On her account @clairesfinds, Kansas City-based Claire Boeshaar has acquired a following of nearly 23,000 through her popular video series that features her showing five pieces she's found on the e-commerce site. There's always a theme to her selections: Sometimes she rounds up art in a specific price range, usually at an affordable cost between $40 and $300, and sometimes her picks are based on an aesthetic, like coastal cowgirl meets grand millennial or beach house. Boeshaar also spotlights artists in her videos to help them promote their work.

Her upbeat, knowledgeable descriptions would lead you to believe Boeshaar studied art, but that's not the case—she currently works in marketing. Her insight and passion for the art world come from growing up with an artistic mother and grandmother, who always had a project in the works. Her commentary on why a piece of art is interesting and appealing, shared in her kind voice, make her selections approachable and understandable. What makes @clairesfinds especially delightful is she didn't plan any of it.

"I didn't set out to do this," Boeshaar says. "I did a roundup of five Etsy paintings, and when I picked up my phone the next day, the video had blown up. Comments included people thanking me for the series, so I kept going."

Boeshaar is vocal about her belief that art should be accessible to everyone and not intimidating in each TikTok she creates—her most popular video (with 236,000 views) shows her breaking down splurge-worthy Etsy uibn, including one piece priced at $7,000. She loves big, bold pieces, like those by Hank Lumen, an artist she's featured in some of her videos. However, she makes sure to curate posts that include a variety of styles, so there's always something for everyone.

Once you start following Boeshaar, you may want to buy everything she recommends—but remember she'll soon return with more recommendations of carefully-selected items. Chances are you'll find just one more thing you can't live without.

