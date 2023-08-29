The beloved cronut frenzy—a croissant and donut mashup—that took off in 2016 wasn’t enough: Instagram and TikTok are now introducing its new successor. Appropriately named the croffle, this breakfast item isn’t a totally new concept but simply a croissant baked inside of a waffle iron. The end result? A crisp, chewy, and quick-baking croissant.



First popularized in cafés in Seoul, Korea, the croffle is about as thick as a regular waffle but much lighter and airier. With many different toppings, flavors, and shapes, these sweet (sometimes savory) pastries quickly became a staple at trendy pastry shops and cafés around the world. You can even find some restaurant spots fully dedicated to them.



Of course, the croffle’s history doesn’t end there. As it gained popularity, social media picked it up as an easy breakfast-dessert to create at home. All you need are ready-to-bake frozen croissants and a waffle iron of any size. Thaw out your frozen croissant (or a few), pop it into your waffle iron, and let it cook for just two minutes. Once it’s golden-brown and warmed all the way through, it’s ready to be eaten.



Some of the most popular toppings include the classics: fresh berries, maple syrup, butter, and powdered sugar. Cafés serving the croffle often also add fresh ice cream, custard, or sweet dipping sauces.

In this viral TikTok, which now has over 300,000 likes, creator @moribyan uses frozen croissant dough from Whole Foods and sprinkles on cinnamon and sugar before placing them in the waffle iron. She then pipes on cream and adds syrup, blueberries, and powdered sugar.

"I don't even know what to say," she says after taking a bite.



For something on the savory side, add herbs to the batter and top the croissants with fresh pesto, tomatoes, or fried eggs. And if you're in the mood to upgrade from a regular croissant sandwich, the croffle definitely works as a trendy sandwich bread replacement.

Although pre-made frozen croissant dough is the easiest option for making a quick croffle, using fresh gives you similar results (and allows you to control the shape of your final product). Either way, be sure to apply butter or non-stick cooking spray directly to the waffle iron before cooking to keep the crispy exterior intact.



While social media impatiently awaits the next croissant combination, the croffle is the perfect fresh twist for brunch, lunch, or dessert. Plus, you don’t even have to prep the batter if you don't want to—making it the perfect midweek pick-me-up.